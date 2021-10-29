Livia Brito La Desalmada looks beautiful in a photo with a white top | Instagram

Without a doubt, the Cuban actress Livia Brito has become one of the favorites of the viewers, known today for her role as Fernanda Landeros in the famous telenovela The soulless has returned to captivate thousands with a Photo wearing a sassy top.

Livia brito She is very creative when it comes to posing, and thanks to the excellent production team that works with her, her photographs become masterpieces, it is a joint effort that has yielded very good results.

This time it was a photograph that she shared on her official Instagram account, where we see her pose as a goddess.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez as a cowgirl shows off legs and her bum bum

Brito Pestana surely set out to conquer as many Internet users as possible, which he is surely already achieving because his account has managed to increase a bit, today he already has 6.6 million followers.

It could be said that it is thanks to the flirty and sometimes revealing content that he usually publishes, fortunately Livia brito it’s pretty consistent when it comes to your posts.

Livia Brito La Desalmada looks beautiful in a photo with a white top | Instagram liviabritopes

This one in particular despite being somewhat “simple”, the photographer who surely continues to be Kevin Achutegui who also used to photograph Kimberly Loaiza, has a very similar line, so it is easy to identify his work.

Livia was in front of a window with a pair of white curtains, these moved from their place because the Cuban actress was holding them, which gives an asymmetrical touch to the image, breaking with the linear image.

For her part, this beautiful model has one of her hands on her head and with the other she is holding the curtain, while with her other elbow she moves it and hides at the same time.

His gaze is intense and thanks to the light that the place gives us, his beautiful hazel eyes seem to be shining with the sole objective of making his fans fall in love; her makeup is simple and she doesn’t need much to show off her beautiful face.

Surprisingly after an hour of its publication, the Cuban model and actress has already 52,320 like’s so far and almost 500 comments, where they go out of their way to tell her that she looks beautiful and that she is a whole sun for them.