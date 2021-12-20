Livia Brito shows off her silhouette exercising with her boyfriend | Instagram

This flirtatious actress of Cuban origin is known for her beauty and talent, but above all for her exquisite silhouetteTherefore, when Livia Brito shows off her routines in the gym, she leaves several fans shocked.

On this occasion it was not only the fact that she showed her charms and curves, she also showed off her boyfriend who, like her, the star of soap operas, seems to love exercising and maintaining her perfect figure, there is no doubt that they are one for which.

As usually happens when you post a photo or videos, Livia brito begins to get a quick response from his followers, despite the fact that this particular one has been shared in his stories and it is not possible to know how popular it became among his fans.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez thus prepares her charm before entering the scene

Only she knows this figure, for a couple of days perhaps that the Cuban actress and model in the company of the one who could be the love of her life, were enjoying a vacation in a beautiful hotel, which she did not hesitate to show off right away.

Livia Brito is the possessor of an exquisite figure | Instagram liviabritopes

The video is one of the most recent because nine hours ago he shared it in his stories, it seems that it was one of the last days in his stay, this because Brito Pestana wrote:

But before we go we are going to exercise “

As expected, the hotel where they stayed had a gym, something we find today in some hotels.

There is no doubt that despite being on vacation, attending her trainings is something that Livia Brito should not miss, as in this flirty video where we see her wearing two tiny clothes, a short and a navy blue top.

This time he was not wearing his girdle, which he constantly promotes, thanks to this, his abdomen was exposed, as for his handsome boyfriend he was not wearing a shirt so the relieved and light babies will be able to enjoy the panorama.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The video begins with an image of Livia brito protagonist of “La Piloto” and “La Desalmada”, showing off her abdomen and part of her torso as well as her posterior charms, thanks to the fact that she is in profile posing and exercising with a device that we have seen her use on more than one occasion.

This consists of a pair of garters that he takes with his hands and is styled almost towards the floor, it surely helps him to do resistance, although he also appears carrying some dumbbells while sitting and the same happens with her boyfriend who is on some bars and carries a little weight later.