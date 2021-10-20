Livia Brito wears short cachetero in the style of Adamari López | Instagram

Livia Brito recently shared a Photo wearing a rather tiny short, this one reaches a little higher than where the legs end, they are also known as “short cachetero”, he did it very much in the style of Adamari Lopez who has been characterized by wearing garments of this type.

The flirtatious actress and model has recently stood out for her content on social networks, especially now that her photographer apparently travels with her, we are talking about Kevin Achutegui, who also works with Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

This striking image that Livia Brito shared a day ago on Instagram is part of a session that she has been sharing for several days.

Livia brito She is wearing a fairly wide white sweater, in addition to a short that as already mentioned is quite short and small, as accessories she is wearing only a pair of dark glasses, as for her hair she wears it braided

One of the most important things is to have confidence in yourself, that will be the key to success, my light baby, trust yourself, “wrote Livia Brito.

The place where the protagonist of the telenovelas “La Desalmada” and “La Piloto” was taken the photo, seems to be a fairly large garden, she is currently posing near a tree that has some vines that have adapted perfectly to the huge tree.

This particular post has 271,422 red hearts in addition to 1,328 comments to this day, who never stop admiring her beauty and repeating that she is one of the most beautiful women out there.

Thanks to the tightness of her shorts, her beautiful and exquisite figure is perfectly marked, her curves make thousands sigh not only on television but also in publications on their respective social networks.

Livia Brito enjoys a vacation

Surely you have already realized that Livia brito For several publications and several days, it is that he is on vacation, despite this he has not lost the opportunity to pamper his followers with his beauty.

This intense and fruitful journey began on August 29 when he shared a photo where he was about to get on a plane asking where he should go, whether to the forest, beach or desert.

After the recordings of “La Desalmada” were finished, Livia decided to take a well-deserved vacation visiting vineyards, the beach and perhaps other sites that she hopes will soon share as well.