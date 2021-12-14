Livia Brito, an angel from the beach with a white look | Instagram

Livia Brito has shown that in the middle of her busy life she also dedicates a few moments to relax, it is with a flirtatious white outfit that she “cuban“reappears in one of his most recent stories.

The actress Livia Brito, looks in a new video with a mini white two-piece outfit, with which she appeared from a beach destination.

There have been multiple occasions in which Livia Brito has shown herself in some of her escapades, choosing one of the most beautiful corners of the Mexican Republic.

In one of his most recent postcards, Livia brito she shows a little more skin with the upper part of a white outfit that allowed her slim silhouette to be seen while she remains very comfortable lying down, a moment that she took the opportunity to record and question her “aLIVIAnados”.

How much do you like the beach baby, is read in the question that the native of Ciégo de Ávila asked her loyal admirers.

Livia Brito, an angel from the beach with a white look. Photo: Instagram Capture

The one born on July 21, 1986, who turns 35 in 2020, has become one of the favorite social media celebrities, the so-called “queen of tik tok“Who on Instagram has 6.7 million subscribers to date wears a headscarf.

The beautiful assiduous to the fitness life enjoys traveling a lot and most of the destinations where there are sea have been chosen by the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares” in “The soulless“.

Likewise, in recent months, Livia Brito Pestana has shown that she has not traveled alone since her sentimental partner, Mariano Martinez has accompanied her on several of her adventures.

The remembered actress of “The Pilot“, where she played” Yolanda Cadena Lesmes “in two seasons (2017-2018) she has toured places like Puerto Escondido, Ensenada, Acapulco, to mention some of the most recent places.

The endearing presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, Livia Brito Pestana, documented one of her trips to Valle de Guadalupe where among many of its attractions, she allowed herself to be captured in photos from a vineyard, as well as a very famous tour in the place as the” route of the v! No ” .

The actress of melodramas such as “Italian Girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), “I love you, I love you” (2013-2014) “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012), among others, moved to said site on the recommendation of followers, as shared during one of his recordings.