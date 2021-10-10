Livia Brito with her hand on the floor and with the “bum bum” up | Instagram

The Desalmada did it again! The beautiful Livia Brito caught the eyes of her millions of followers on social networks, thanks to her way of showing off “with her hand on the floor and with the bum bum up.”

Livia Brito Pestana She took advantage of social networks to share the energy and joy with her that began her weekend and that is why she shared a video of her on her Tik Tok account and Instagram stories, showing off her best steps.

The Cuban actress chose a popular song full of rhythm to show that the rhythm actually brings him inside and when listening to the song “with his hand on the floor and with the” boom boom “up”, José Ron’s ex did not avoid dancing to the fullest .

In the brief images that are on social networks you can see the beautiful Livia Brito with an attractive sports outfit in light color that highlighted her beauty; the pants were quite fitted, allowing her curves and legs to show off, while on top a rather short and loose sweatshirt showed off her well toned abdomen.

The star of La Desalmada accessorized her outfit with natural makeup, small earrings and her long, full, flowing dark hair. Apparently and according to what she shared, she was in her living room and about to finish her day and go to sleep.

Livia Brito is one of the most recognized actresses on Televisa, where she has had multiple leading roles; Without a doubt, La Desalmada has been one of her greatest successes on television and she achieved it alongside her ex-partner José Ron.

SEE LIVIA’S STEPS HERE

Livia Brito with her hand on the floor and with the “boom boom” up. Photo: Instagram.

Ron and Brito re-formed a couple on the small screen after Italian Girl is Getting Married, a melodrama in which the actors met and had a love affair that unfortunately came to an end.

La Desalmada, despite being a remake, became a success on Mexican television, to such a degree that it is broadcast on another television channel. The telenovela produced by José Alberto Castro became one of the most watched programs in Mexico.

Such was the success of José Ron’s dumbbell and Livia brito and the story, that La Desalmada will have a second season, they say. The telenovela featured other great talents such as Raúl Araiza, Eduardo Santamarina, Marlene Favela and many more.

Currently, Livia Brito in addition to being an actress has become an influencer, because at all times she keeps her fervent followers aware of her activities through social networks.

The official Instagram account of the famous Cuban woman has more than 6 million followers and frequently shares photos and images of her day-to-day life and her projects; However, where he surprised many was by venturing into Tik Tok, where he brings out his funniest side.

The beautiful Livia dances, plays and laughs a lot in Tik Tok, something that her followers love, especially because they can admire her beauty and talent in another way; one that before they could not have access with only the small screen.