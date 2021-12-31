Livia Brito, in full routine overflows beauty in a black top | Instagram

Livia Brito showed her marked silhouette in a short black top with which she overflowed all her beauty, the “cuban“, he reappears in the middle of the routine with which he says goodbye to New Year’s Eve.

The TV actress, Livia Brito, has stood out as a celebrity on Instagram and is one of the most acclaimed and until today, accumulates a large number of subscribers, who reacted to one of her most recent posts a few hours after New Year’s Eve.

Livia brito gives something to talk about again and surprises its 6.8 million subscribers, this time, it is not because of a new scandal, the interpreter of “The soulless“He reappears with a message to his” aliens “as he calls his loyal fans on Instagram.

Dedicate yourself to feeling good about yourself, it is with whom you will spend the rest of your life, Livia Brito commented followed by a heart emoji and added the tags of @alo #liviabrito #feelingood.

Livia Brito, in full routine, overflows beauty in a black top. Photo: Instagram capture

The 35-year-old famous who debuted as “Fernánda Sandoval” in the telenovela “Triumph of Love“, in 2010, she appears in a black top that revealed some of her attributes and the marked area of ​​her abdomen, the constancy of the”queen of tik tok“is quite an example.

The set of images shared from Brito’s official account a day ago, accumulated a total of 132, 454 likes, among other reactions and messages from his “light babies.”

What a beauty @liviabritopes, that’s how beautiful I love you @liviabritopes, Poultry, Baby of light …. I love you, Babyyyyy, Beautiful, You are so Perfect !!! I love you girl even if you don’t answer me but I love you lightly, Greetings from Oaxaca, it is read in the dedications to the “model”.

The native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, shared a carousel of images in which she hid her gaze under glasses and a headscarf, while in the other postcards she wears a pair of black leggings with which she performs her training.

It should be said that the protagonist of various productions such as “Italian girl comes to get married“(2014-2015) and series such as” La Piloto “(2017-2018), among others, is a faithful assiduous exercise, which she has been practicing since childhood, as revealed by it.

This, added to dedicated hours to the exercise so far, have yielded remarkable results for the also presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, who would find an accomplice to one of his hobbies in Mariano Martínez, his current partner.

The “queen of Tik Tok” and outstanding “youtuber“, shares his training routines through various publications, so he has become an inspiration for a large virtual community.

The controversial actress of plays such as “El Postero” has been able to deal with the scandals that she starred in in 2020 on a trip to the beaches of Cancun, after being absent from the small screen for several months.

Livia Brito Pestana, who adds tapes like “Flying low” or “The Perfect Dictatorship“, she took refuge in the boom of the platforms where her activity increased each time through various videos recalling some of her participations, sharing her routines or some dance activity or her many sessions that have made her a popularity.