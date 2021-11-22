Lizbeth Rodríguez declares that she is single and also a virgin | Instagram

The flirtatious youtuber and also one of the most controversial in Mexico Lizbeth Rodríguez again attracted the attention of her followers, because she stated that she continued single and also Virgin, which surely very few believed him.

This video was shared through his Instagram account, where we usually see content in which his exquisite figure looks, events he attends and rarely shares something of his new projects.

Lizbeth Rodriguez And its popularity continues to rise, despite the constant criticism it has received, it is something that simply does not stop it, in this new video that is nothing more than an entertaining Tik tok, it would leave several with doubt.

In addition to being youtuber, Lizbeth is also an actress, businesswoman and influencer, she usually entertains her followers with her videos that are sometimes quite comical, the combination of curious audios and her excellent way of acting make her videos very popular.

This in particular is one we saw in one of the chapters of the program La Familia P. Luche, a conversation that Federica Dávalos de P. Luche was having with a former love from school, where she asked her if she was still single.

Consuelo Duval’s character quickly replied that yes, that in fact she was still single as well as a virgin, once she said these words, smiles were heard and she immediately asked what they were laughing at with an annoyed face.

Thanks to your acting classes Lizbeth Rodriguez He managed to perfectly interpret these lines, accompanying them with some grimaces and with his beautiful expressive face.

In his description he wrote “Yes, I am love”, a day ago he shared the video on his official Instagram account, and he already has more than 17 thousand reproductions and is about to reach 200 comments, where his fans do not stop write that she is a quite entertaining and witty woman.

Hey what did you do to yourself? That your little face looks prettier than normal … Oh and single eh, good night, “commented a fan.

Currently this famous youtuber and actress has 11.2 million followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that not any Mexican influencer has achieved, controversial or not, Lizbeth Rodríguez will always give something to talk about and will always be entertaining for her fans .