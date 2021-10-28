Lizbeth Rodríguez, charms escape her in a white swimsuit | Instagram

Once again the charms of the famous youtuber Lizbeth Rodriguez They continue to bear fruit, because recently through a video that she shared herself, it was possible to notice that her charms got a little out of her white swimsuit.

On more than one occasion, Lizbeth Rodríguez, who previously was a host of exposing infidels at the Badabun company, has shown the results of her aesthetic treatments through photos and in this case a video.

The well-known ex-Badabun girl was enjoying the beaches and weather in Cancun in Quintana Roo, one of the best-known tourist destinations in Mexico.

This pretty model, actress, youtuber and Mexican businesswoman born in Tijuana, Baja California was probably replicating an audio from Tiktok, where a man told her that despite being very beautiful on the outside, on the inside she was not so beautiful.

Immediately Lizbeth Rodriguez As a good actress that she is, she got into her role as a pretty girl and villain, stating that she was just like everyone else, given that many people are exactly how she had just mentioned it in a manly voice that is previously heard.

Lizbeth Rodríguez, charms escape her in a white swimsuit

She did all this while wearing a tight and especially tiny two-piece swimsuit in white, she was also wearing a pair that barely covered her hips and therefore her posterior charms.

In video we can notice a kind of filter that gives a completely blue hue to the images that can be seen in Lizbeth’s publication, “Do what you are passionate about”, the youtuber commented in her description.

After one day of its publication, Rodríguez already has more than 88.6 thousand reproductions and 431 comments, where in several of them, by the way, they flatter her beauty and her beautiful and exquisite figure.

In a previous post that he also made on his Instagram account, we can see a little more of the suit he was wearing, only that the difference is the sarong that he is using to cover his hips, because this is longer and is not so transparent.

For a few days now that Lizbeth has been in that city enjoying the benefits of the weather and tanning her skin a little, surely even though it may seem like a vacation, she has not stopped working at any time as perhaps many would think when seeing her enjoy her stay.