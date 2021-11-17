Lizbeth Rodríguez could be depressed about her ex-boyfriend | Instagram

The famous and controversial Mexican youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video recently in which he seemed to be in depression, precisely because of one of his ex-boyfriends, it could be Tavo Betancourt or Esteban Villagomez.

East video He shared it through his Tiktok account recently where apparently at first he was the best and later he is seen as sad.

Surely what she hoped was something wonderful turned depressing after the days after it ended, just as it usually happens in some love relationships.

Lizbeth Rodriguez He has not given details about his separation with Esteban Villagomez, a couple with whom he ended a couple of weeks ago apparently, since it is what he has implied since then, especially because he has not shared new content where he appears.

For this reason, it is believed that his video is indirectly directed towards him, although it would not be a surprise to know that he was actually only making a joke to his fans, making them believe that they had finished, since he has not deleted the photographs from his Instagram in where they appear together.

This is because when he began to have a relationship with him, no one knew at least from his fans, until later when he began to share content on Tik tok where he appeared next to him.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

A day ago that the controversial youtuber shared the publication, however, for a couple of weeks she had been publishing content where she looked very happy and relaxed about their separation.

To this day Lizbeth Rodriguez He has not published the reason why he separated from Esteban, however it seems that there was some discussion that even ended with the authorities intervening, because in one of his stories he published some videos where he was not at all well.

By referring to the fact that one of his doors was forced, surely in the heat of the discussion it is believed that his ex ended up damaging the property of the famous influencer.

Although she did not give further explanations, Rodríguez hinted that it had been her ex-boyfriend, especially because of the subsequent videos where she threw some hints towards him, about how better she was now that she was single.