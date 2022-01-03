Lizbeth Rodríguez would launch an exclusive content account | Instagram

Once again the controversial youtuber, actress and businesswoman has left some fans speechless, because apparently Lizbeth Rodríguez is determined to launch her own page of exclusive content on the famous British platform.

The flirty internet personality appeared on a Photo who uploaded it to his Instagram stories where he edited it to be a video and had as a background a song titled 0nly Fans (Remix) by Young Martino, Lunay & Myke Towers Feat Jhay Cortez, Arcángel, Darell, Ñengo Flor, Brray & Joyce Santana.

In it he appears completely without anything on top, leaving one of his charms exposed, so not to show something more undue, Lizbeth Rodriguez He is covering part with one of his hands, while smiling and sticking out his tongue.

Surely you are wondering the reason for our hypothesis that the former Badabun wants to launch an account of only fans, and that is that in the image she wrote “Save money for the subscription”, in this type of accounts to be able to access the content you must pay a subscription to these accounts.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always tries to impact Internet users with her content | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Another possibility that exists is that at flirtatious youtuber He really likes to cause controversy among Internet users, and the comment he made was only to give greater emphasis to the song that was playing in the background.

There are those who adore Lizbeth because she does what she wants, in reality there are few celebrities who apply it and do what they want without thinking about the opinion of others like Celia Lora who happens to be a good friend of the youtuber.

However, this has also brought her many criticisms which she obviously does not take into account, it seems that with such negative comments her popularity only increases more, because more public knows her and many become her fans.

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s fame as youtuber

The popularity of Lizbeth Rodriguez began thanks to the Exponiendo Infieles program, she quickly became known as La Chica Badabun, a name that would soon pass into the past and would become independent, after they dispensed with her services.

Now as an independent woman she managed to become an entrepreneur, today her career as a YouTuber is still latent, although she is not as famous as a couple of years ago.

What is certain is that the more controversial his name is, it will continue in trend, recently he launched a new YouTube channel “Lizbun”, where he gives money to the public by answering some questions.