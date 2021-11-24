Lizbeth Rodríguez moves her hips showing off her charms | Instagram

The famous and controversial 27-year-old youtuber behaving as flirtatious Lizbeth Rodriguez, shared a video in which he was dancing twerk, following the prompts of the audio he was listening to.

On more than one occasion we have seen Lizbeth Rodríguez show off her charms and striking outfits while she delights her fans with a few dance steps, it is something she loves to do, despite the fact that on some occasions she has been criticized for supposedly not know how to dance.

As they well say “no one is born knowing”, in the case of Lizbeth who is a famous host, actress, model and influencer, in some videos she has been seen taking dance classes accompanied by some of her friends.

Being so little interested in the opinion of other people, the flirtatious host of Exponiendo Infieles continues to publish this type of content, especially wearing her best twerk steps with which her millions of followers are immediately delighted to see her.

This video was published on his official Instagram account exactly 22 hours ago, Lizbeth Rodriguez She is shown wearing an elegant and casual outfit, she wears a skirt with a rib on the hip, so she shows her legs.

She also wears a light long-sleeved top that has a strap that goes under her charms, which causes us to see a little of her beautiful skin, as shoes she is wearing pointed black ankle boots that seem to be made of suede.

In her description she asked her followers what was her favorite song of the moment, although she did not write the name she was dancing: MMC by Dalex feat Lenny Tavárez, Justin Quiles & Dímelo Flow.

The youtuber is near some windows with beige curtains, she is dancing on a carpet which helped her because according to the lyrics of the song she had to put herself “in four”, since she followed the instructions to the letter.

The reproductions of her video almost a day after having shared it are already 86,431 thousand and the comments by Internet users and her followers are 618 in total, excited to see her dance looking very flirtatious and above all radiant.