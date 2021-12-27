Lizbeth Rodríguez, confesses to being in love in two photos | Instagram

Something that fans of Lizbeth Rodríguez certainly did not expect is that after her separation with her boyfriend Esteban Villagomez, she declared her love to someone else and confessed to being in love as soon.

Although the publications of Lizbeth Rodriguez Known as the Badabun girl because of the fame she had thanks to the show Exposing Infidels, she is a woman who raises passions and it would not be a surprise if she had several suitors.

The same happened in his most recent publication, which despite not having tagged anyone, gave us an idea that he is already dating someone else, in it He confesses that he feels love by someone, for what is written in his description “I love you”.

This is not the first time that she has shared content referring to another person in a loving way, shortly after she and Esteban ended their love relationship, she began to share content where she gave us indications that there was someone else.

Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzled her fans with this flirty and adorable photo | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

So far the truth of the facts is not known for sure, of their love break because they already had enough plans for the future, because the youtuber has not wanted to share it openly with her fans.

In this publication that she shared on Instagram, curiously we see her more radiant than ever, there were two photos that show us her beauty, posing from her living room with a beautiful black dress.

Apparently Lizbeth Rodríguez enjoys this micro session a bit, sitting on the back of the armchair in front of the fireplace enjoying the warm sun that filters through the window and pink her legs, since her dress does not cover them completely.

Something that we also notice in his tender and relaxing photos is his tattoo, which was made with his younger brother, to promote his work as a tattoo artist, probably the young man already has several clients after the video that Lizbeth shared promoting him.

I love you very much my love Lizbeth Rodríguez, kisses from my beautiful Guanajuato and nice night that you have an excellent start to the week, “commented a fan.

Several Internet users are excited to know that the youtuber and businesswoman could be the love of their life, and since they have not tagged anyone, they possibly like to believe that it is about them is something that nobody can take away from them, besides, dreaming does not cost anything !