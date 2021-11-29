Lizbeth Rodríguez wore her charms in the style of Demi Rose | Instagram

In her most recent Instagram post, the flirty Mexican youtuber and influencer as well as a controversial celebrity, Lizbeth Rodriguez decided to surprise in the style of the beautiful British model Demi Rose, exposing one of its charms.

It seems that the host of the famous program “Exposing infidels” is fascinated by being constantly in the eye of the hurricane, it is as if she enjoyed being talked about, for this reason Lizbeth Rodríguez she wore her charms in a way that only Mawby had done so far.

For this beauty it has not been difficult to attract the attention of Internet users either in a good or bad way, it is constantly a trend and in its publications there can be no lack of both positive and negative comments.

In his most recent publication, he appears in some photographs posing in front of the mirror, something that would be quite common, he wears a casual outfit, a top with wide straps and black pants with converse tennis, something of the most common.

In total, there were four photographs that he shared in his Instagram publication, sharing almost the same pose with only a few variations, however, the photo that was astonished by several was the last.

In this, she lowered part of her top to reveal one of her charms, which she covered with a pair of cross-shaped tape covering only its parts, once you pay attention to the images you will notice that her two charms are covered with headband.

In addition to the beautiful British model Demi Rose, who on more than one occasion publishes similar content, but with more elegance and detail at the time of taking the image, there is another model who by the way is Mexican and also very friendly with Lizbeth Rodriguez.

We are talking about Celia Lora who today is quite a friend of the youtuber, since they appeared together on the reality show Barak El Experimento, the model and playmate have published on more than one occasion photographs with tape in their charms.

It would not be a surprise if Celia herself gave the idea to Lizbeth, although there is also the possibility that she has seen a lot of content of this style so she opted to also take pictures like that, looking very flirtatious.