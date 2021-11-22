Lizbeth Rodríguez with a little cold looks top in the forest | Instagram

The famous youtuber and also actress In addition to the host, Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a new and flirty publication where she again boasts her charms and narrow waist.

It is no secret to anyone that Lizbeth Rodriguez She has relied on the aesthetic arrangements, she herself has had the opportunity to share her experience with her fans just as Kenia Os and Kimberly Loaiza have done.

The former Badabun girl tends to share many of the things that happen to her followers, especially through her stories, so it is not surprising to know that today her exquisite figure is partly thanks to the aesthetic improvements to the that has been submitted.

Her fans appreciate the confidence she has when sharing her experience, because they also seek her advice, which the famous youtuber loves to answer, she likes to have a lot of interaction with her followers.

In these new photographs we see that Lizbeth is wearing denim pants with some rips, as well as a top with narrow beige straps, on several occasions we have seen her with this color in some of her clothes, it is surely her favorite.

In total, there were three photographs that he published, however, the one that attracted the most attention was the second, because being in a forest at this time of year the cold immediately begins to be felt, something that is undoubtedly noticeable in the flirtatious actress and theater graduate.

Surely upon hearing the name of Lizbeth Rodriguez You will remember that this Mexican beauty likes to show off her charms, so we continuously enjoy its content where this large part of her body looks just as it does now.

He shared the photographs 7 hours ago on his official Instagram account, “Nice night my love” was what he wrote in his publication, which already has 214,491 red hearts and 1,679 comments.

Although it is not known if now her new best friend Celia Lora wrote her a message, her like appears among the first of the flirty publication.

I will always be with you through thick and thin I love you so much, “commented one fan.

Rodríguez continuously receives several expressions of affection, we can see this in the comment box of each of his publications.