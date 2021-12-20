Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her charms between strips in her top | Instagram

For the admirers of Lizbeth Rodríguez, seeing her enjoy a party while delighting in her peculiar way of dancing is not a surprise, so now that she appeared with a strappy top You could say it was somewhat relaxing.

Thanks to the popularity in social networks of the former girl Badabun Lizbeth Rodriguez, continually publishes these types of videos, although in fact the more controversial they are, the better for the entertainment of the public.

This one in particular is similar to others he has published in the past, it is about Lizbeth enjoying a loud party, accompanied by other friends and looking flirtatious with her outfit.

Which consisted of a top with two strips that were crossed by their superior charms and that by the way left them a little exposed.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her charms between strips in her top | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Unfortunately the lower part was impossible to see, because it does not appear in the dancing video, since the host of Exposing Infidels only concentrated on recording some faces of her friends, who accompanied her to relax a bit.

From what can be seen in her video, those who accompany the also businesswoman are part of her crew, like her production team, on several occasions we have had the opportunity to see them in Rodríguez’s content.

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s Leap to Fame

The beautiful theater graduate, a career with which she met Badabun, some members who gave her the opportunity to participate in the company and later became a host.

Lizbeth Rodríguez began her career in the world of social networks and YouTube in 2018, the program she was hosting quickly became popular and therefore so did she.

A year after his rapid rise in the ranks of Badabun, he released the news about his son Eres, although this was more for social networks as his colleagues and closest friends already knew of his existence.

Despite the fact that in 2020 the company dispensed with its services, like all entrepreneurial women, she managed to create a company and continued to record original content on Instagram and YouTube, becoming quite a celebrity.

Love and hate of Internet users by Lizbeth Rodríguez

Despite the fact that he has millions of followers on his social networks, several of them follow his accounts to make negative comments on his publications, Lizbeth Rodriguez is constantly criticized by haters.

Despite this, she continues to be more loved than hated, due to the affection of her fans towards this flirty Internet personality, we can see her immediately in the comment boxes of her publications.