Lizbeth Rodríguez fell in front of the camera with a dress | Instagram

Recently one of the youtubers who in addition to being famous is also one of the most controversial, shared a video on Tiktok where fell in front of the camera that recorded it, ending up teaching everything, since Lizbeth Rodriguez she was wearing a micro dress.

This flirty social media celebrity tends to share highly entertaining content and as is customary on some occasions, she publishes drafts and blooplers, that’s how Lizbeth Rodríguez was encouraged to share this flirty video.

A day ago she shared these images with an outfit with which we have seen her on more than one occasion in her most recent videos on Tiktok and some on Instagram.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar wears the perfect combination: lack and boots

It is usual for tiktokers to record more than one video per day, to later share it on different days while recording other things, we see this continuously on the account of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

In the case of the former Badabun girl who became famous thanks to the Exposing Infidels program, she began to record the images a little away from the camera, she was near an immense door.

Lizbeth Rodríguez fell in front of the camera with a dress | Instagram lizbethroriguezoficial

Then Lizbeth approached, jumping a bit taking small steps while wearing her short brown dress and tall black boots, when suddenly she was going to lean a little on her own feet and lost her balance.

It was then that the driver, model, businesswoman, youtuber and influencer fell backwards when she lost her balance, opening her legs a little and teaching everything, his black interiors and maybe a little more than necessary, falling completely on his back.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

For some Internet users who commented among the 626 people the publication of Lizbeth Rodriguez, the flirty youtuber did it on purpose, supposedly as an attempt to continue to attract everyone’s attention, always showing her charms in one way or another.

Curiously, the same people who criticize her are the ones who constantly see her content and come together to express their negative comments, surely if they wanted to ignore her the easiest thing would be to stop following her, despite this, the businesswoman has more than 9.6 million followers in Tiktok.

Obviously there will be followers of the 27-year-old who adore her and also let her know in her comment box on each and every one of her social networks.