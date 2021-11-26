Lizbeth Rodríguez gets depressed and forgets to wear a top on video | Instagram

The flirtatious youtuber who continues to be controversial thanks to her videos and a whole celebrity phenomenon, is undoubtedly the eccentric Lizbeth Rodriguez who decided to appear in a video that she recorded forgetting her clothes, stating that she was depressed.

These videos were shared through her Instagram stories recently, the model who loves to be taken pictures, was lying in her room between her white sheets, telling a story that would leave her freezing.

Lizbeth Rodriguez It is depressedApparently when other people refer to his age, the story he told was that he was checking cell phones, when it came time to see a young man’s phone, he evidently saw something that caught his attention, another woman with whom he talked a lot .

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza, Shakira style, surpasses Lizbeth Rodríguez

When the host of Exposing Infidels explained in her video who asked the owner of the cell phone who he was, the young man’s girlfriend told him that she was a 30-year-old woman, but she did it in a derogatory way.

Lizbeth Rodríguez gets depressed and forgets to wear a top on video | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

It is worth mentioning that Lizbeth is not 30 years old, she was born on May 22, 1994 so she is currently 27 years old, the same age as Juan de Dios Pantoja with whom she has a strong negative history.

Although she is not the age they commented on the video, she also ended up depressed and when recording her video forgot to wear top In the images, thanks to this, her enormous charms were visible to her fans.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEOS.

Lizbeth Rodriguez In addition to having forgotten her clothes, she also put aside her makeup so she was probably just up, curiously knowing that she sleeps with nothing but her sheets rubbing against her skin.

I can imagine when your day ends with horrible back pain, “commented one fan.

It is likely that the youtuber and influencer said that she got depressed because she is close to turning 30, although there are still 3 years to go, she is still too young and beautiful to worry about this situation.

There is a possibility that she is supposed to have depression, due to the fact that she had mentioned in the past that she wanted to become a young mom and it is something that she may not be able to achieve yet because she recently separated from her partner.

Although not really having a partner is not an impediment to having children, it is likely that Rodríguez wants to get to know the next father of her future baby well.