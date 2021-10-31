Lizbeth Rodríguez from Cancun dances with a swimsuit on the beach | Instagram

Flirtatious, daring and without caring what they will say like this is Lizbeth Rodríguez who once again surprised her millions of followers with a video where she is dancing to a Camila Cabello song while enjoying the beaches of Cancun.

The famous youtuber was wearing a flirty blue swimsuit, again the former Badabun was showing off her figure as she has been doing for a long time.

Although Lizbeth Rodriguez He has never had any shame in showing his figure his charms either in photos or videos as he usually does, in any of his social networks.

However, it seems that this has increased since the moment the famous 26-year-old ended her relationship with Esteban Villagomez, despite the fact that he has not deleted his photos with her.

On the other hand, the flirtatious model and actress has shared new content that the publications with him seem lost.

In this video that she shared on her Tiktok account just five hours ago, she appears accompanied by one of her friends, who unlike her is wearing more covered clothes, the well-known youtuber He was also wearing a microphone that can be seen on the back of his swimsuit.

Lizbeth Rodríguez from Cancun dances with a swimsuit on the beach | Instagram lizbethrodriguezofficial

Surely, as she herself mentioned in some of her stories, she was in that place to continue exposing infidels as she usually does, anyone who hears her name immediately associates it with “Exposing Infidels.”

Lizbeth Rodriguez and his friend are dancing to Camila Cabello’s song Don´t go yet, which has undoubtedly become a hit since its release.

With some movements of the hips, the beautiful youtuber managed to conquer several Internet users again, who are continuously very aware of what he publishes on their social networks.

As expected in his comment box we found several that allude to his beauty, some of them waited impatiently for the top to fall off because this was a strapless and it was not held from either side.

As you will remember Lizbeth has a couple of enormous charms that undoubtedly on more than one occasion her fans have been hopeful that she will teach a little more than she should, although it is evident that she would never share a video of that type.