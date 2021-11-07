Lizbeth Rodríguez shows “her game” in scandalous video | Instagram

Recently the famous youtuber and also actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video that has surprised more than one of her fans, since she showed “her toy” without any pain, with this part of her millions of followers were more than surprised.

Barely an hour ago Lizbeth Rodriguez She shared this publication on her official Instagram account, where some fans asked her why she was single.

Very proud to answer this question the flirtatious influencer, her answer was given through an audio of one of Belinda’s songs, entitled Dopamine.

The fragment he shared mentions that he does not want to have more tragedies and that he preferred to accept loneliness, while mentioning the last, Lizbeth took a plastic object that he showed before the camera while smiling a little very mischievous.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows "her game" in scandalous video | Instagram

If you want to know a little more about this object that surely Lizbeth Rodriguez will use to have a little pleasure, you could find the answer in the song by Kany García entitled “My friend in the bathroom.”

This Mexican beauty has always been characterized by being daring and who is not interested in the opinions of others, surely that is why she always lives content and happiest, despite the fact that she enjoys being single, possibly soon we will see her with another couple.

This because Lizbeth has become an extremely beautiful woman with an exquisite, intelligent, beautiful and famous figure is a combination that could attract attention to anyone.

“Live the crazy life” was the description of the publication of the famous Internet celebrity, his video already has more than 20 thousand like’s and 278 comments at the moment, surely this figure will begin to double shortly.

As you well know a few months ago that the ex-host of Exposing Infidels of the Badabun company, ended her relationship with Esteban Villagomez.

Curiously, his breakup was as surprising as the beginning of their relationship, because it was known that he was dating someone after his separation with the youtuber Tavo Betancourt, his fans realized it because he began to share content on his Tiktok .

Everything indicated that their relationship was going great, however, from one day to the next, Lizbeth began to share content that referred to lawsuits, without explaining anything in detail, also on Instagram through her stories, she published content of this type.