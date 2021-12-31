Lizbeth Rodríguez will give away money and show it off in a red bodysuit | Instagram

The renowned and controversial Mexican youtuber Lizbeth Rodriguez shared a couple of Photos where he not only shows off his cute figure, but also the fact that he will be giving money to his fans, which has probably excited them a lot.

The simple fact that Lizbeth Rodríguez has decided to Give away money It is something that without a doubt anyone would immediately steal their attention, today the economic situation is a bit complicated and news of this type is simply shocking.

Wearing a flirty red body, the actress, influencer and youtuber has shared on Instagram the scoop that on her new YouTube channel entitled “Lizbun” she will be giving away money, surely Internet users will have to follow some indications to earn it.

In total, there were two photos that this flirtatious celebrity shared, in both we see her lying on the floor on a bed of bills of various denominations.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her charms at every opportunity | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Rodriguez is wearing a red bodysuit with a wide black belt like her boots, being a kind of feminine and flirtatious Santa Claus, who gives gifts, but hers are in money.

A day ago she shared these images with us, which by the way in the second photograph is where you can better appreciate her charms and hips, as she is lying face down leaving this part of her body exposed.

So far his publication has more than one hundred thousand red hearts and 808 comments, among them those of his fans obviously and his closest friends of course like Celia Lora.

Surely before the end of the year, Lizbeth Rodriguez He has prepared new material on this channel that will surely ensure him a lot of success, this one has only six videos, the first one he released was three weeks ago and the most recent two days ago.

If I told you that in my new channel LIZBUN we are giving away money ??? Where would you like me to go to pay bills? “Wrote Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Curiously, in her first video we see her affirm that she is no longer part of the Badabun company, as you will remember the businesswoman was known as “The Badabun Girl”, so despite her departure in approximately 2020 they still associate her with the company.

Especially since both the company and its new YouTube channel have a syllable that ends the same “Bun”, however this could be just a mere coincidence.