The flirtatious influencer and youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez recently shared some images with which she surprised her fans, it was a video where he “did” it with two.

Something that has always characterized this pretty actress and with a degree in theater, it is her way of attracting attention, especially now that her relationship with Esteban Villagomez has ended, although she has not said it officially, the hints are quite clear.

From the moment that Lizbeth Rodriguez She started being single again, she has been sharing content quite daring, especially almost always accompanied by two friends who are part of her production team.

It was precisely with them that a video was recorded doing it in the middle of the street, recording a most flirtatious tiktok, because they appear at first as if they were kissing at the same time.

Once the Dj Fabo song begins, the three of them start the tiktokero dance, it is worth mentioning that both friends have a loving preference for men, as she herself indicates in her publication.

For a couple of days that Lizbeth Rodriguez has been sharing content from the beautiful city of Cancun, Quintana Roo in Mexico.

Five days ago the youtuber and actress shared this content on her Tiktok account where by the way she already has 9.4 million followers.

The video in particular has 168.7 thousand like’s, 1262 comments, some of them criticize it as always, never lose the opportunity to do so while others have made some revelations that were not expected.

One of the people who commented on the publication mentioned that days ago he had seen her precisely in Playa del Carmen also in Quintana Roo.

This netizen mentioned that Lizbeth is a woman who has nothing to do with the images because in person she is much prettier, obviously other people immediately joined her comment and supported it.

According to several comments, Lizbeth and her friends are on the fifth avenue of Playa del Carmen, precisely the young woman has responded to certain publications mentioning that it is indeed the place where her video was recorded.