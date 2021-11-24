Lizbeth Rodríguez shares video from her bathroom and “cleanses herself” | Instagram

The coquette in addition to controversial youtuber and successful Mexican businesswoman Lizbeth Rodriguez, shared a video that for some was something strange, since this beauty is in her bathroom probably relieving herself, the impressive thing is that it appears!cleaning!

Lizbeth Rodríguez has been singled out for always creating controversial content, whether where other people or celebrities are the protagonists or simply she, as is often the case.

In one of his most recent Tiktok videos he recorded from his bathroom, sitting on the toilet with her pants down, while supposedly reflecting on their relationship.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez gives a flirt back with a cachetero

Probably Lizbeth Rodriguez He was referring to his most recent breakup, we talked about Esteban Villagomez, with whom he had a relationship of approximately two years, you may remember him because he constantly appeared in his publications and Tiktok videos.

From one day to the next we stopped seeing him and on several occasions the host of “Exposing Infidels” has published content making some comments and hints directed at her ex-boyfriend.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shares video from her bathroom and “cleanses herself” | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Precisely this same thing happened with his video that he shared 22 hours ago, so it is sure that it is one of the most recent, Lizbeth is observed very thoughtful while apparently doing his business, then Saturn by Pablo Alboran begins to sound.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

After a few seconds her cell phone moves from the place where she had it, it seems that it slips when she puts it back, takes a piece of toilet paper and supposedly “wipes herself” and then touches her cell phone with said paper again.

This, while a legend appears in the video that mentions that they stop making certain people famous by asking for a favor, synchronized with the movement of his hand with the paper, he would surely be making a strong reference to it.

Fame of Lizbeth Rodríguez

Currently the influencer is 27 years old, despite the fact that more than a year has passed since her departure from Badabun, her popularity has not decreased a bit, on the contrary, it seems to have increased a lot.

On Instagram he has more than 11.2 million followers On Tik tok he has more than 9.6 million followers On Twitter he has more than 1.3 million followers On YouTube he has more than 8.8 million followers.

Despite the fact that Lizbeth is recognized for her controversies, it seems that Internet users like what she does and everything she provokes, being a woman who does not remain silent and always gives her opinion generates more controversy than expected, this is what takes advantage of it due to the acceptance of its followers.