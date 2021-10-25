Lizbeth Rodríguez is criticized by fans in her publication | Instagram

Despite the fact that Lizbeth Rodríguez has become a true “digital celebrity” of social networks, some of her fans have been filled with her content and have decided to stop following her, not without first telling her what they think about her.

Since the beautiful actress and theater graduate Lizbeth Rodriguez began to become popular because she became the favorite host of the Badabun company thanks to “Exposing infidels”, her fame has not stopped growing.

Of course, as with any artist there will always be some people who support her unconditionally and others who do nothing but “throw hate”.

The fans Lizbeth’s on Instagram to this day have 11.3 million followers, which is quite a high number despite having so many alleged defectors.

In a post he shared on Instagram two days ago, he appears dancing in a video a bit of the new mixes that have been made with the theme of the Netflix series “The Squid Game”, related to the first game of the “Green Light” series.

Lizbeth Rodríguez in her publication is criticized by fans

Thanks to the rapid acceptance that said series had, they immediately began to make certain remixes and share them on Tiktok and other social networks, which they decided to take advantage of Lizbeth Rodriguez.

In this video in particular, she is accompanied by two people from her production team and surely also friends, they are always with her, supporting her and making her look perfect.

The three begin to dance according to the song “We will play move green light”, when the music stops they do it equally, but once it begins they continue dancing which some Internet users did not think.

Among some comments that we find, they affirm that the actress and influencer cannot find a way to continue attracting attention, there were those who called her ridiculous, and who preferred to stop following her because her new content did not have quality when it appeared.

Every time I see you, I am amazed because you weren’t so so, but so ridiculous, I’d better stop following you, “commented a netizen.

Obviously some of her loyal followers continue to support her and wrote that although she has a lot of “hate” she continues to have millions of followers, others simply did not stop making negative comments without something to contribute to the publication as is often the case with any influencer.