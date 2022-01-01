Lizbeth Rodríguez received the new year with an open bag, photos | Instagram

To end the year looking more than perfect, the flirtatious influencer and youtuber Lizbeth Rodriguez showed off her figure shortly before the end of the year, with a beautiful and captivating golden outfit with which she highlighted her curves and consequently her enormous charms.

In addition to wearing an outfit that is always the most impressive, the beautiful internet star Lizbeth Rodríguez sent a tender message to her fans about the conclusion of a year that perhaps for many was somewhat murky.

Millions of people around the world celebrated a new Year, showing off their clothes ready to enjoy this celebration.

It may interest you: Daniella Chávez in red embroidery shares her charms with fans

In his first photo he appears with a two-piece suit in gold, the fabric seems to be sequins, but it is not, although it does shine enough, it also has black interiors, the one at the top had it exposed, since his jacket it was open.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always wears flirty and impressive outfits | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Lizbeth Rodriguez She is sitting wearing a pair of ankle boots that appear to be velvet with her golden outfit, with her legs half open she is showing off her enormous charms which peek out from under her jacket.

As is customary in this beauty, she is wearing impeccable makeup, in slightly golden tones so as not to enhance too much with her garments that are already more than striking, the same happens with her lipstick, which is a little more natural and not so exaggerated. .

In the second and fourth images, the host of Exposing Infidels, is shown without her jacket so her enormous charms are even better noticed.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Friends, we know that it has been a complicated year, but thanks to the universe we are still standing, working hard every day; walking and learning together from each crazy adventure “, commented Lizbeth Rodríguez.

She made the publication 17 hours ago on her official Instagram account, Celia Lora and 73,907 other people have liked her publication, this one by the way also has 319 comments, several of them also wish her a happy start to the year.

Thanks! Friends mean so much to me that I would not have the words to express my love and gratitude for all of you! My unicorns, “Lizbeth wrote.

Something that the businesswoman also commented is that despite not knowing the majority of her followers, which amount to 11.2 million on Instagram, she really felt a deep love and affection towards her fans, also affirming that she thought of them all the days.