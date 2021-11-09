Lizbeth Rodríguez poses as a beautiful princess with a dress | Instagram

The famous youtuber known for being not only beautiful but also controversial Lizbeth Rodríguez recently shared a couple of photos where she wore her charms and a beautiful dress where she looked like a whole Princess.

Apparently Lizbeth Rodriguez She has become a model for a famous fashion magazine that appears to be of Mexican origin.

For a couple of days that the youtuber began to appear in some photographs and publications of this magazine called Mood.

In a publication of exactly seven days ago that was made on the magazine’s Instagram account, the flirty ex-girl Badabun and host of Exposing Infidels, appears wearing a dress, which appears to have a corset.

This specific piece shows off its charms which, as always, immediately stand out from this garment, especially because it has several colored stones embedded that make it look like a beautiful princess.

They are two photos that were shared in the publication of seven days ago, in the first of them she is posing very calm, without any extravagant pose, Lizbeth Rodriguez he was touching her hair with both hands.

Her hair is loose and although it seems unkempt, surely the controversial youtuber and influencer decided to wear it that way.

In the second image she is posing with her hands behind her head and her beautiful brown eyes are open, thanks to the lighting of the place where this beauty is, it makes everything look brighter almost to the point of looking all white.

In other of the publications of the Instagram of the magazine Mood, this beauty also appears, on October 18 the cover of the magazine was shared where precisely Lizbeth Rodriguez appeared with a striking look, wearing a plush jacket of various colors.

This publication was made on October 18, so the model had several sessions for her participation in the magazine, at the moment there have been three outfits that have been shared by the young woman whose profession is to expose everyone unfaithful by checking their cell phone.

Despite the controversies in which this flirtatious model has been involved, her popularity has not stopped growing, despite constant criticism, it is something that does not bother and does not bother them at all.