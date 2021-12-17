Lizbeth Rodríguez moves her hips and her flirty boom boom | Instagram

For some videos to date, that the flirtatious Mexican influencer and youtuber known for her participation as host of Exponiendo Infieles Lizbeth Rodriguez has been sharing some similar videos where dance twerk.

This time it was no exception, as Lizbeth Rodríguez gave us some entertaining images where we see her show her skills as a dancer in this peculiar dance, where the hips and the posterior charms are the protagonists.

This video was shared on his Tiktok account where he has coincidentally been concentrating a little more on this type of content.

Despite the constant criticism that she has come to have due to her content on the platform, Lizbeth Rodríguez does not stop having thousands and even millions of reproductions in her videos, surely this will help her to continue sharing.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is known as La Chica Badabun | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

The song that is heard in the flirtatious video of the host is Blessd & Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavarez titled Medallo, surely it is already a success in the application, since this type of song is more than common to see it on Tiktoks.

The driver and also a former Badabun girl, is wearing a long nightgown that just barely covers her back charms, at her waist we see a beige belt that is lost for a moment while she makes her hips move.

Probably several of his fans were waiting for his garment to twerk up and show his interiors, however this did not happen.

Four days ago this video was published on his account, where his footwear also attracted a lot of attention, something that some of his fans made reference to.

And it is that the coquette Lizbeth Rodriguez She was wearing a pair of black Converse sneakers with purple socks, only she wasn’t wearing them properly, she was squashing the back and she only had half a foot inside.

Few Internet users have criticized his way and style of making videos, despite this Lizbeth continues to be successful and many followers, despite the criticism and negative comments, it is something that he learned to put it aside and continue with his projects.

Like other celebrities, she is usually a bit secretive about her activities, although she often shares what she does in her stories to have a certain type of interaction with her followers.