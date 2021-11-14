Lizbeth Rodríguez dances for her fans in cute pajamas | Instagram

With a revealing brown top and loose pants, the flirtatious youtuber has captivated several of her followers thanks to a video she posted on Tiktok, in him his figure can be appreciated while he dances some songs.

As you well know in Tiktok you have the opportunity to copy some audios and record them, it is precisely what Lizbeth Rodríguez did.

East video despite being “simple” it is extremely flirtatious, although in fact many of the things it does Lizbeth Rodriguez They tend to become flirtatious, this is their personality and character, for that reason they are adored by many since they do not hide their true self and show themselves as they are.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to make combined or personalized emojis

Eros’ flirtatious mother was listening to the audio that indicated that there were only twenty solo songs of Latin music in Spanish that had managed to exceed one billion views on the YouTube platform.

Lizbeth Rodríguez dances for her fans in cute pajamas | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Among the list we find

Oh we go from J Balvin Indecent proposal by Romeo Santos Dura by Daddy Yankee Happy the four by Maluma Shaky shaky by Daddy Yankee I refuse from Danny Ocean A lady like you from Manuel Turizo As your name is from Nicky Jam She was prepared by Ozuna Mami I was I feel yours from Nicky Jam Picky from Joey Montana Give you a kiss from Prince Royce The loser from Maluma Limbo by Daddy Yankee Goodbye love by Christian Nodal Mischief by Nicky Jam Live my life by Marc Anthony No contract by Maluma Borro cassette by Maluma You are mine from Romeo Saints

Each and every song that appeared on this list Lizbeth Rodriguez She danced them, although it was actually for a few seconds, because they quickly changed to the next one, in the same way she managed to pamper her fans by seeing her move her hips.

17 hours ago lizbeth shared the video on her Tiktok account, previously some influencers shared their Tiktok videos on their Instagram accounts, it is possible that the ex-host of Exposing Infidels has also done it, but she no longer does it.

In addition to appearing in a kind of cozy cabin, the controversial youtuber was also accompanied by her “puchino”, this is how she affectionately tells her son Eros, who continually accompanies her in each of her activities, together they make a very good team.

Since 2019, she revealed that she had a son and since then, she has not lost the opportunity to show him off on her social networks, as a proud mother would.