Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off a swimsuit from Quintana Roo | Instagram

The famous and especially controversial Mexican youtuber known for her videos where she exposes the unfaithful Lizbeth Rodríguez, was showing off her figure in Quintana Roo, showing off its charms from a beautiful lagoon.

While the former Badabun girl wore a Swimwear adjusted to her charms and hips, those who took these photographs managed to capture the best essence of the flirtatious and young businesswoman, apparently Lizbeth Rodriguez it is destined to always get the attention of the media.

Surely this also applies to his social networks, where he continually delights and amazes Internet users, in addition to his millions of followers, at least on Instagram where he has 11.2 million respectively.

Lizbeth was in 7 color lagoon, Bacalar, Quintana Roo as she herself indicated in her publication 3 hours ago.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always has a beautiful smile to offer her fans | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

“Celebrating life” was the description that accompanied his four photographs where he is seen enjoying the site and the water sport he was practicing with a longboard, this is a kind of combination with a surfboard and a canoe, since a paddle is required to use it and it is flat too.

Lizbeth was wearing a two-piece swimsuit, the top part was black and the bottom part in two tones of blue with orange details, apparently she was not the only one who was enjoying the lagoon, who took the photos too I was riding a longboard with a canine as a companion.

Without more details about the place and why he was on that site, what his followers and friends have done is just enjoy the content he shared.

One of the first comments we found in the publication is that of the Peruvian host Laura Bozzo, who quickly became a very good friend of Lizbeth Rodriguez Like Celia Lora, with whom he lived for a time on a reality show.

Very beautiful pretty surpasses Lizbeth Rodríguez “,” I saw you in Bacalar on Wednesday, I was delighted to meet you “,” Have a good time, friend, “commented some fans.

Many people who have gotten to know Lizbeth in person are delighted with her personality, which is why she makes friends quickly, always showing her humble and charming character, in addition to saying that she is much more beautiful in person.

Like any other celebrity, for the 26-year-old being famous has its pros and cons, although she always takes the positives out of things.