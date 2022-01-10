Lizbeth Rodríguez with crossed straps shows off her charms | Instagram

The flirty Lizbeth Rodríguez, recognized youtuber and influencer who has been characterized by the controversies in which she is involved, appeared with a strappy top black with which he highlighted his huge charms.

On constant occasions this flirtatious Internet celebrity boasts her figure, which has changed a bit thanks to the aesthetic arrangements she has undergone, and of which she has shared without any shame to her followers, as a form of guidance.

It was through his TikTok account where Lizbeth Rodriguez shared this new video, where he is performing one of the audios that became a trend.

The title of the audio is original sound – Belssing Ganivet, this video in particular was shared a day ago with almost 40 thousand like’s and with 224 comments in total.

“What did you do when your heart was broken?” It was what appears in the audio, when Lizbeth is asked this, she waits a few seconds and responds Which one? Letting a flirtatious smile leave her thick lips.

The outfit that she wore a kind of flower-print pants, in addition to a cross-front top that left her enormous charms a bit in view of her fans, who were obviously delighted to see her pose in her video.

The flirtatious youtuber always tends to show off her figure on TikTok, she does it without caring about the comments of others, which is why she continues to be so famous thanks to her independence.

Currently there has been no change in terms of the number of followers of Lizbeth Rodríguez on her official Instagram account, she continues to have 11.2 million followers, in addition to having 762 publications.

Curiously, the youtuber follows 7,496 accounts on Instagram, a fairly high figure for a youtuber and influencer to follow so many accounts, not all influencers tend to follow several Internet users.

Lizbeth Rodriguez She is known as the Badabun girl, despite the fact that the company did without its services almost 2 years ago, today it continues to conduct the program where it exposes all the infidels by checking their cell phones and offering them money in exchange.

For a long time he has continued recording all those infidels that he exposes on the different streets of the States of the Republic, that is why he travels constantly, without neglecting his beloved son Eros who is the love of his life as he has expressed it. on various occasions.