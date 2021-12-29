Lizbeth Rodríguez flirtatious, dresses only in a nightgown | Instagram

With a couple of Photos the beautiful youtuber, businesswoman and actress Lizbeth Rodríguez showed us that she is ready to welcome the new year, showing off all her charm with a beautiful outfit and above all flirty nightgown.

During the recent days Lizbeth Rodriguez Known as a famous and controversial youtuber, she has been giving us really cute content, her content on Instagram, which is where she published these photos, has shown us her cute side.

The stage where he appears posing for this new session he had already used it before, just days before Christmas, it was on December 18 when he shared the first publication from this warm setting.

This one surely was prepared for the occasion, because it is very likely that this time he has exhibited his beauty from his home, so adapting a part of his house for an impressive photo session would undoubtedly be something that Lizbeth Rodriguez would do.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is more than ready to ring in the new year | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

This time she is wearing an olive green satin nightgown, this one is long sleeved and this time she decided to wear something loose and loose, not fitted as she usually uses it in her publications.

The host of the old show Exposing Infidels was wearing a pair of gray socks with decorations from this Christmas time.

As for the place where he is posing, it is on top of a gray upholstered armchair, decorated with several plush beige cushions, others with patterned pine trees and gold, as well as a silver pine with decorations of golden spheres and unicorns.

We are nowhere near surviving 2021, if you got lucky Lizbeth, share; so you don’t lack company tonight, “said Lizbeth Rodríguez.

After six hours since its publication, it already has 17,858 red hearts and we also see 195 comments in total, surely within a couple of hours these amounts could double.

Do you believe in love at first sight or do I have to turn around and go through again? “Commented one fan.

It seems that a long time ago Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to delete part of her content, because in her official Instagram account she has 755 publications in total, in terms of her number of followers this continues to increase, today she has 11.2 million followers .

Being one of the youtubers that has caused the most controversy and also in which she has been involved, she continues to have the support of her fans who love to see her in photos and videos.