Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off from Morelia with a new session | Instagram

With a new video the flirty and controversial youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez consented to her fans with a new video, where she appears posing for the camera in a photoshoot in Morelia, Michoacán.

Surely upon hearing the name of Lizbeth Rodriguez you immediately associate it with exposing infidels, this profession that she developed when she was still part of the Badabun company, today she is an expert checking cell phones.

Anyone who knows or has heard of her will immediately know that she is willing to pay you a certain amount of money in exchange for allowing her to check your cell phone.

Due to something that the flirty actress and theater graduate commented in her video, when she visits a new city, her production team tends to look for locations so she can check cell phones, so they surely spend time on it.

While part of her team does this hard work, Lizbeth takes the time to do some photo shoots, content that she later shares on her Instagram account, each of the photos are always impressive.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off from Morelia with a new session | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

On this occasion, he used five different outfits, each with a different style, and that once put on Lizbeth Rodriguez, managed to highlight them in the best way, not only for their beautiful figure but also for their personality.

Two days ago she gave us these beautiful images, not only of her as the protagonist but also of some urban landscapes of this beautiful city of Michoacán, Mexico.

“This was my photo session in Morelia”, he commented in his publication, the video has a duration of 3:47 minutes in total and although it may seem very little time to admire this beauty, it is just what is necessary to entertain a good a while.

Chula mi amor marry me “,” My religion Lizbeth Rodríguez “,” I loved your photographs, you look very pretty, “wrote her fans.

Lizbeth has the habit of sharing in these types of videos part of the production process, her makeup, hairstyle and part of her sessions as well as her mistakes on set, which makes her look even more beautiful and natural at the moment.

For many the change of before and after makeup and hairstyle is impressive, for other of her fans she is always beautiful, especially because she is as a person, that is why she is so loved by her followers.