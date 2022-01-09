Lizbeth Rodríguez in video takes it out of her charms | Instagram

The famous youtuber and also renowned host Lizbeth Rodriguez shared one of his most flirtatious videos on his TikTok account, showing off as usual his huge charms, but this time he attracted attention by taking out his favorite drink that was in them.

On more than one occasion Lizbeth Rodríguez has shown off her beauty both in photos as well as in different videos, it is on TikTok when she publishes content that is still a little more flirtatious and even revealing, as happened with said video.

“I am the worst creator in the world,” she commented in the description of her video, which by the way is the most recent on her account.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza poses for her fans wearing a corset and stockings

This time she was playing her character called “La Natashas”, who is characterized by not caring what others say despite having a curious taste for her outfits, which by the way are almost always somewhat exaggerated.

Lizbeth Rodríguez constantly shows off her charms in her social media content | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Lizbeth had to do a promotion and publicity for the bang energy drink, of which on several occasions she has made videos to promote it, only now it seems that she made a mistake.

While she dances a little and moves her silhouette to the rhythm of the music while wearing a top with dropped sleeves and that allows you to see her enormous charms in red, as well as an animal print skirt, a small bottle is removed from the bottle from among her charms. drink.

The error you mention Lizbeth Rodriguez What he committed was precisely that movement, because apparently the brand did not like it, as he wrote in the video itself.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO.

The place where he recorded the images seems to be a kind of laundry room, although this does not exactly look like a room, rather it looks like a patio, which he precisely decorated with some lights and colored strips, an environment worthy of La Natashas .

It was 20 hours ago that the youtuber and exchica badabun host of the Exponiendo Infieles program shared said content, already having about 100 comments.

Precious I adore you my favorite crazy I admire you very much “,” Beautiful and crazy “,” I love you very much Liz “, some fans commented.

Several of his followers are excited to see his publications, in this specific one some have asked him to send them a greeting, what he has done on occasions is to respond to some comments from his fans, who are immediately excited to know that he pays more attention to them. .