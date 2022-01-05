Once again the controversial youtuber, influencer, host and actress Lizbeth Rodriguez He surprised his fans again thanks to a publication he made on his Instagram account where he stated that the place where he was taking photos was of his lover.

On constant occasions, Lizbeth Rodríguez has drawn the attention of the entire Internet, especially when it comes to a controversy, as happened with her publication four days ago.

The ex-host of the Exposiendo Infieles program of the Badabun company, was wearing a flirty set consisting of white jeans, a top of the same tone and a denim jacket that was a little torn.

There were four Photos The ones he shared on his official Instagram account, in each of the images he appears doing the same position, only with a small difference between each of them, in addition to smiling and sticking out his tongue in the most flirtatious way.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always boasts her figure on social networks | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

The place where it is located is a bathroom, which looks very elegant due to the decorations that are around it and although it is small, it is perceived to be extremely cozy.

“Session in my lover’s bathroom,” Lizbeth Rodríguez commented.

Surely what you mentioned in your description is just a joke for your millions of followers, it seems that a Lizbeth Rodriguez He likes to make his fans think things maybe just to make an impression, as well as to make noise and that his name becomes a trend as it has always done.

Several Internet users excitedly commented on her photographs, some of them even wanting to marry her, others who usually only emit negative comments are limited only to writing things that the host simply tends to ignore, something that she is quite good at.

Something that undoubtedly this beauty originally from Tijuana, Baja California has managed to withstand any criticism that has come to be made, it even seems that the more controversy it causes for her the better, so it would not be a surprise if she provoked it with intent.

Lizbeth I hope a change of your look for 2022 “,” What abdomen, I eating Spanish bread, greetings Liz “, commented his fans.

The photos of the driver has reached more than 250 thousand red hearts in addition to 848 comments in total, currently the number of followers of her Instagram account has exceeded 11.2 million followers.