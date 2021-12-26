Lizbeth Rodríguez has fun flirtatious dressed as “Santa” | Instagram

Using a red bodysuit the famous youtuber and also controversial host Lizbeth Rodriguez pampered his Instagram fans with two entertaining photos showing off his shapely legs, it became a kind of Santa claus feminine and flirtatious version.

Surely at some point on the Internet you will have heard the name of Lizbeth Rodríguez, also known at the time as the Badabun girl, host of the program Exposing Infidels, the flirtatious model has also made a career leaving all infidels exposed!

On a Christmas day millions of people have shared some Photos and exciting videos of this day, among them we will obviously also find several celebrities like Rodríguez who delighted his fans with this garment that showed his legs.

It may interest you: Noelia sets an example in Miami in the face of new infections

With her extremely white skin, any garment that Lizbeth wears immediately will attract attention, since almost everything looks good on her, especially the flirty and revealing clothes, which she wears continuously.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always draws attention on special dates | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

A day ago she published two photos on her official Instagram, with her hands outstretched and a super excited pose is how this Mexican beauty appears in her first photo.

The outfit she was wearing consisted of a red bodysuit that seems to be made of velvet, with a white teddy on the cuffs and at her waist, she wears a wide belt, with an even wider buckle, and black boots above her thighs.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

We also found a couple of gifts on the floor, surely it is the perfect decoration for this image, which is totally different from the second one, as Lizbeth Rodriguez it is lying on several bills of different numbers.

Friends!!! How are you doing with the reheated ??? What woke them up ??? Tell me all the gossip please, “Lizbeth wrote.

In this photo, in addition to being leaning on thousands of pesos, she has her hair spread out for all the money wearing her Chinese, as for her hands they are posing on her enormous charms, the image is cut right at her waist.

With almost one hundred thousand red hearts, Laura Bozzo’s special friend has received hundreds of comments, not only where her doubts are answered, there are also some who ask her how it happened and also want to know the “gossip”.