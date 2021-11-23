Lizbeth Rodríguez gives a flirtatious return with cachetero | Instagram

Now the famous youtuber and theater actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video in which she is dancing again, this time she is wearing pajamas that wears quite short shorts that allow us to see her later charms, it is a micro short cachetero!

This Mexican beauty tends to share many videos where she delights her fans with her tiny clothes and also with her flirty hip movements.

Surely the followers of Lizbeth Rodriguez They do not get angry to see her continuously showing her exquisite figure, it seems that every opportunity she has to do so is taken advantage of to end up wearing everything in her.

Of course, there are always people who only comment on her publications to be annoying and share negative comments, which she does not mind, on the contrary, the businesswoman, model, youtuber and celebrity and the Internet sometimes has interaction with these people.

This is probably why we see less and less negative people who write to Lizbeth, there is no doubt that she is a woman with character and knows how to handle situations very well.

In this flirty video She appears wearing a short-sleeved pink blouse that is a bit long, so much that it covers her tiny shorts, so it seems she isn’t wearing anything underneath until she raises her arms and we can see this little piece also in pink.

Something that has characterized the dances of Lizbeth Rodriguez It is her hip movements and some twerk steps, it seems that she has become an expert because she has been giving us video content for a long time.

It’s been 18 hours since the former Badabun shared her video, this is the most recent on her Instagram feed, and it already has 29,450 thousand views, unlike the comments that are a little less so far, it already has 263.

However, it is usual for any publication of an Internet personality to have more likes and reproductions than comments, it is easier to select the heart of the like than to write something.

On this occasion, Lizbeth recorded her video from her home, apparently, it is a room that, from what you can see, does not have much furniture, although probably on the side where she took the video you do not see much.

Lizbeth wrote only one word in her description a hashtag of Mala, her most recent song, as for the melody she is dancing to is “Nada” by Cazzu, Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro.