Lizbeth Rodríguez poses on video with a casual and flirty outfit | Instagram

Something that has undoubtedly constantly highlighted Lizbeth Rodríguez is that she always tends to attract the attention of Internet users, as happened with a flirtatious video in which he appears posing with a casual outfit that anyone would love to use.

Without a doubt, the famous and controversial youtuber always tends to always look relaxed and fresh, especially when it comes to spending time with her son Eros, who appears right next to her in the aforementioned video.

Apparently Lizbeth Rodriguez She was getting ready to go out to enjoy the day, even though it might be a bit cold, for this she prepared herself with this top that could also pass as a sweater.

In one of his hands he was carrying a thermos for coffee and some accessories that despite how far away they seemed to be makeup brushes, with his other hand it was evident that he was charging his cell phone to record himself in front of the mirror.

Lizbeth Rodríguez charmingly boasts her pretty figure | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Through his stories on Instagram is where we find these images, where he appeared with mustard-colored pants at the height of his hips, perhaps a little higher, tennis that seemed to be the brand Vans and a white long-sleeved top.

The video that appears in his stories lasts only fifteen seconds where he shows off his beautiful figure with his narrow waist, when his son Eros is recorded, he enters the room with a curious complete spider-man suit, standing in front of the mirror and posing as a ladykiller.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE HIS FLIRTY VIDEO.

In addition to wearing impressive dresses and daring clothing on more than one occasion Lizbeth Rodriguez She has also chosen to show off her charm with loose-fitting clothes that make her look very relaxed.

The host of various programs on YouTube such as Exposing Infidels, is a young youtuber and reckless influencer, knows very well what she wants and always manages to achieve everything she sets out to do, although of course she works hard to achieve it at all costs.

For a couple of years, she has been considered one of the most controversial influencers, not only because of her appearances in certain controversies, but also because she has provoked them with other celebrities and especially the Internet, such as Juan de Dios Pantoja and Luisito Communicates.