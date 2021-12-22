Lizbeth Rodríguez makes tremendous statements with photos | Instagram

Without a doubt the flirtatious actress Lizbeth Rodriguez and also a famous youtuber, she is continually giving something to talk about, especially on her social networks, on Instagram she did tremendous statements They were so striking that several of his fans already gave him an answer.

Something that surely fascinates this flirtatious social media personality is to continually attract attention, especially when it comes to something controversial where Lizbeth Rodríguez can stand out, so she does not miss an opportunity in any situation.

That is why the famous host of the Exposiendo Infieles program tends to be so daring in terms of her publications, she likes to make a lot of noise among Internet users.

Precisely thanks to a publication it has managed to be a new account, on Instagram 3 days ago shared several photos curious, because he was not showing his skin or his charms as he usually does in his publications.

Lizbeth Rodríguez lives continuously surrounded by controversies | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

On the contrary, Lizbeth Rodríguez was wearing a comfortable outfit, this consisted of gray leggings with a slightly silver shine, a sweater in a darker gray that was noticeable was quite plush and also a pair of comfortable pale pink socks apparently .

What caught the attention of its publication was precisely its description, because in the photo it looked like a beautiful and warm Christmas postcard.

You and I want to be snuggled up, “Lizbeth commented.

By not labeling anyone in his description, he left his fans with an unsolved mystery, because it is not known if the message is really dedicating it to someone in particular and whose name he does not want to share at the moment or he already has a someone by his side again.

As you will remember several weeks ago that Lizbeth Rodriguez ended her relationship with Esteban Villagomez or at least that is what she has implied in her constant publications, mentioning her ex-partner or making reference to it.

With more than 60 thousand red hearts and hundreds of comments, his fans have written him really nice things and others have dedicated themselves to answering the message, stating that they would gladly be by his side.

Cool with you by my side the frosts are over “,” Oh yes, I know you want to be like this with me “,” Too beautiful in life “, some fans commented.

Lizbeth is posing in what is definitely one of the most comfortable chairs, this is gray like the cushions and her outfit, so she is using a kind of white blanket under her, the driver is surrounded by colorful cushions and sequins.

We also find a beautiful Christmas tree already decorated, which reminds us of the one she had last year which lasted the 12 months of 2020, on each special date she decorated it with special details.

It is not known if this 2021 she will decide to perform the same feat as she already did once, it would be something really entertaining for her, her son Eros, family and friends.