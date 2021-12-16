12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

UD Llanera will face Mallorca this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey, a milestone that their fans will enjoy in Nuevo Ganzábal, where they will try to surprise by eliminating the Balearic team, as they did a fortnight ago with Logroñés.

The Harlequin set, which represents a council of 14,000 inhabitants, wants to continue making history after being promoted this year to the 2nd RFEF and eliminating a UD Logroñés in the first round of the Cup, whom they defeated 2-1 at the UP Langreo stadium.

The llanerenses want to “do the machado” before the vermilion group and they do not renounce anything, although in front they have a rival “with a lot of history and who already knows what it is to win this competition”, as recognized by their coach José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’.

“Any Primera rival is going to be superior to us, but we have to become strong and be an intense team as we already were against Logroñés. It will be very difficult, but we will have some and it is about getting it right and not giving anything up for lost”, He explained knowing the crossing.

The Asturian team, who have only lost one of their last five league games, arrives at the best moment of the season and with the illusion intact after having achieved two victories and two draws in the last month in addition to the round pass in the Cup.

Llanera has the only casualties of Otia and Didier de La Cruz, but it will grow to write a new page with its fans, making history again and aspiring “to the jackpot”, which would be to play the next round against one of the exempted: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic.

Real Mallorca arrives in Asturias assuming their status as favorite, but with the lesson learned after the difficulties they had to eliminate Gimnástica Segoviana.

Luis García Plaza’s team, twelfth in LaLiga, needed the goals of former Getafe striker Ángel Rodríguez to overcome (0-2) a rival who had him between the ropes, and who also missed a penalty in the first half . Neither the Mallorcan coach nor his players want to repeat that experience.

Thus, have carefully prepared the trip to the Principality of Asturias, even doing the last training sessions on an artificial grass field, the same surface that you will find in your visit to UD Llanera.

The cup duel comes at a good time for the Balearic club. 15 days ago they defeated Atlético de Madrid 1-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano and last Friday they drew 0-0 with Celta de Vigo.

García Plaza will displace all available players and will use rotations to rest some of them.

Slovak goalkeeper Dominik Greif injured, third goalkeeper Leo Román is likely to make his first team debut, although Manolo Reina could also continue under the sticks, decisive last day against the Vigo team.

They will be low due to various physical problems Antonio Raillo, Lago Junior, Amath Ndiayé, Joan Sastre, Baba, Matthew Hoppe and Ruiz de Galarreta, the latter, sanctioned.

One of the players who could reappear in the starting eleven is the Japanese Take Kubo after two months absent due to injury. García Plaza wants to give him minutes to regain his best physical form, although everything will depend on the state of the pitch.

Probable lineups

UD Llanera: Miguel del Río; Mundaka, Marcos Arango, Espinar, Crespo; Martín, Pape, Viti, Omar, Matías and Saha.

Majorca: Leo Roman or Reina; Maffeo, Gayá, Russo, Oliván; Mboula, Battaglia, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez; Kubo and Fer Niño.

Stadium: New Ganzábal (Langreo).

Schedule: 19:00 hours.

Referee: From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque).