01/12/2022 at 7:36 PM CET

Football club Lleida Esportiu you have a month to leave the municipal facilities of the Camp d’Esports stadium after the town hall of the city has decided terminate the agreement collaboration that it had with the entity since last year 2017.

As reported by the consistory, the reason for the decision, which It has been on the table of the Sports Department for weeks, it is due to the “impossibility& rdquor; of hiring the entity for not being up to date with its tax obligations, as provided in article 71.1d) of the Law on Public Sector Contracts.

The decision has been made so unanimous by municipal groups and non-attached councilors present at the Information Commission on Culture, Sports and Youth Management Policies, as a result of the file opened for breaches of the agreement by the club.

In this sense, the mayor of Lleida, Miquel Pueyo, announced this noon the decision that “is overwhelmed by the legal report of the vice secretary and by the technical report of the coordinator responsible for Sports & rdquor ;, and that must be ratified in the next municipal plenary session on January 28.

The mayor has contrasted this decision with the joys that they do bring other sports clubs and activities, both for its sporting results, and for “its coherence, way of doing things, dignity, involvement with the city and with the grassroots & rdquor ;.

“I believe that the time has come in the field of elite football in Lleida to make a clean sweep. To row all with desire so that soon we will have a new football club that is an emblem of the cityMay it give us joy and satisfaction and allow us to present ourselves in a dignified way in all areas & rdquor ;, added the mayor.

Finally, Pueyo has warned that “It is not the City Council who should promote the appearance of this club, but we will be sensitive, we will listen and we will help in everything we can for the appearance of a new football club, with enthusiasm, with values, with rigor and seriousness & rdquor ;. Beyond the forcefulness of his words, the mayor has admitted that the decision has been “tough & rdquor ;, but that sometimes decisions must be made that“ require courage and responsibility to move forward & rdquor ;.