The ram Fernando llorente This afternoon he signed a contract with Eibar, a club in which he stops to be “one more” and contribute his “grain of sand” in favor of the goal of being promoted to La Liga Santander. The player has passed the medical examination and will be presented on Thursday by the club at 1:30 p.m., in the Ipurua press room.

Llorente, 36 years old, arrives free, after finishing his stage in Italian Udinese. Previously, he has been active in Naples, Tottenham, Swansea, Sevilla, Juventus and Athletic Club. Has disputed 601 games in national and European competitions and has scored 178 goals and distributed 59 assists. He is World and European champion with the Spanish team, combined in which he has played 24 games and scored 7 goals.

The player has declared to the official media of the gunsmith club that he arrives with “a lot of illusion” and wanting to continue giving the “best” of him. “The strength of the group is the team. I come with the intention of being one more and contributing my grain of sand. I hope to be in my best shape soon to be able to help Eibar & rdquor ;, explained the player from La Rioja. Llorente has been training on his own to stay in shape and said that he arrives “with a lot of desire to start” and “to acclimatize as quickly as possible to the group.”

“I know it will be easy and it will not cost me much because they have told me that it is a wonderful group. I want to meet you all and start working as soon as possible“, declared the footballer from Pamplona.

He also pointed out that Eibar is making a “great start to the championship”. “They have put a good number of victories on track and he is in a privileged situation,” he added. Llorente recalled that years ago played in Ipurúa with Athletic in Cup competition and sent a greeting to the Eibar fans to whom he hopes to give “many joys”.