10/11/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

Marcos Llorente, midfielder of Atlético de Madrid, is already in the final part of his recovery from the muscle injury in the adductor suffered in the final moments of the last game against Barcelona and points to the Champions League duel against him Liverpool in the next week.

Postponed the league clash of the weekend against him grenade, for the call of its South American internationals and the proximity of the European match against the English team, next Tuesday at the stadium Wanda Metropolitano, that is the most immediate challenge for Atlético, in which Marcos Llorente.

The midfielder is finishing his set-up, while the other three injured, all muscular, that the team currently has continue to recover: Stefan savic, injured before Barcelona and still sanctioned in Europe; Matheus Cunha, that already was low before the Barcelona block; and Jose Maria Gimenez, who suffered a muscle ailment in his team’s match against Colombia, which was low before Argentina and it is serious doubt to receive the Liverpool, pending the medical tests to which the central will be submitted.

The rest will be at the disposal of the Argentine coach, except for a setback throughout this week, in which Diego Simeone it will be recovering day by day to its internationals. The first will be Spanish Koke Resurrection, the French Antoine Griezmann and the belgian Yannick Carrasco, after the final of the League of Nations.

Then to the Slovenian Jan Oblak, which on Monday night, plays against Russia in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and English Kieran trippier and finally to the Mexican Hector Herrera, to the Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the Argentines Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul, which, in principle, will not return to Madrid until Saturday.