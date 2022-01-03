

Austin indicated that he will hold key meetings virtually.

Photo: Saul Loeb / . / .

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, announced this Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, amid a rapid increase in cases in the country.

Austin, who is fully vaccinated, reported through a statement from his Twitter account that he has mild symptoms, and will be quarantined at home for five days.

The high official stressed that having the complete vaccination scheme, plus the reinforcement, helped the infection to be much milder than it would have been.

In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days. Stemming the spread of this virus, safeguarding our workforce, and ensuring my own speedy and safe recovery remain my priorities. 2/7 – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

“Vaccines work and will continue to be a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage anyone who is eligible for a booster injection to get one. This is still a matter of being available ”for action, he said.

He also noted that he was in contact with President Joe Biden for the last time on December 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, noting that he had tested negative that morning.

My last meeting with @POTUS was on Tues 12/21, more than a week before my symptoms began. I tested negative that very morning. I have not been in the Pentagon since Thursday, where I met briefly & only with a few staff. We were properly masked & socially distanced throughout. 5/7 – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

He added that “he will retain all authorities” during the period of isolation and plans to attend virtually key meetings “as far as possible“.

Austin was the latest high-profile U.S. official to contract COVID-19, after several members of Congress revealed they tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, while the Omicron variant is growing in the United States.

While hospitalizations remain at a low level in the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president of the United States, suggested in statements to CNN that the guard should not be lowered in terms of testing, vaccination and reinforcement. .

“The only difficulty is that if you have that many cases, even if the hospitalization rate is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there is still the danger of an increase in hospitalizations that could stress the health system“Said Dr. Fauci.

In addition, the possibility arose that next week there will be some adjustments to the isolation policy in the United States, which have received criticism after the reduction of isolation from 10 to 5 days promoted by the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC).

