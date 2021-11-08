11/08/2021 at 20:47 CET

Pol Ballús / Miki Soria

After leaving Barça last summer, Lluís Cortés has been in the background. Balaguer’s coach has been collecting several awards after the successes achieved at the head of Barça women last year, but at a sporting level, he was staying in the shadows waiting for some attractive project. Up to now. And it is that the Catalan coach sounds like a possible relief on the Manchester City bench, after a difficult start to the season for the Mancunian team.

As SPORT has learned, Manchester City has the Catalan’s name on the table in case they decide to fire their current coach, Gareth Taylor. The ‘citizens’ players were eliminated from the Champions League in the previous phase, after falling against Real Madrid, and succumbed in the FA Cup semifinals against Chelsea, but their situation in the Women Super League is not much better.

After six days, the celestial are seventh with only two victories and they cannot stumble much more if they do not want to see how the option of getting among the first three classified moves away, positions that give access to the Champions League. For all these reasons the name of Gareth Taylor has been in doubt for weeks in Manchester, although the second league win achieved this weekend by City against Leicester – the first positive result of the last five days – may have momentarily prolonged his credit.

However, the pressure on Taylor continues. City is aware of Lluís Cortés’s will to find a new project and his credentials by winning the last Champions League make him an appealing candidate in Manchester, a place where he would meet Vicky Losada, who left Barça precisely due to lack opportunities available to him last year … precisely at the command of Cortés. It will be time to see what happens in the coming weeks.