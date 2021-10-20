10/20/2021 at 11:42 AM CEST

The return of Sebastien loeb the WRC is gaining strength. This Tuesday the nine-time world rally champion got behind the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1 on the roads of Alpens, the scene of the old Costa Brava and the images released by the RallyRACC organizers seem to confirm that the Frenchman’s test goes beyond a simple test. The most logical thing is to think that if Loeb has traveled to Spain to get in the M-Sport car it is not just for fun but that he is calibrating his real options to return to the World Cup even if only part time, alternating his other sports programs, in Extreme-E and with BRX in the Dakar Rally.

Richard Millener, director of the M-Sport Ford team, did not give too many clues in this regard, assuring that there were “many obstacles to doing something with Seb”. Despite this, Marca journalist Nacho Villarín assumes that Loeb has already sealed an agreement to compete next year in the WRC with this team and with the new Ford Puma Rally1 for the new hybrid era of the WRC.

Till the date, M-Sport has only confirmed one driver for the 2022 season, Craig Breen from Hyundai. Together with the Irishman, everything indicates that they will complete their tandem with the French Adrien Fourmaux, full time while there would be a third car shared by Gus Greensmith and Sebastien loeb, who returned to the world championships sporadically in 2020 to contest two rallies with Hyundai after achieving a long and successful career with Citroën.