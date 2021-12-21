12/21/2021

Act. At 17:10 CET

Sebastien loeb , the most successful driver in the history of the WRC, with nine crowns, will reappear in the World Championship at the wheel of a Ford Puma Hybrid 1 in the first round of the 2022 calendar, the Monte Carlo Rally, from 20 to 23 January, after participating in the Dakar with BRX. This Tuesday the M-Sport Ford team has formalized its agreement with the 47-year-old French champion, as well as the registration for the entire season of the also Frenchman Adrien fourmaux, 26 years old.

Loeb, who left the World Rally Championship with a last sporadic appearance at the 2020 Rally Turkey and finished third on the podium, has tested the Ford Puma Hybrid 1 several times in recent weeks, so his move to M-Sport was a secret with voices. The (partial) program that he will carry out on his return to the championship has not been finalized, but he will continue as a mentor to the team’s drivers, which has Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and young Fourmaux.

At the moment, at the start of Monte Carlo, which has won seven times, Loeb will meet two other winners of the legendary rally: the Belgian Thierry Neuville and the French Sebastien Ogier, who this year has won his eighth world title and has given up on equaling his compatriot’s nine-crown record, as he will not play all the tests next year and will thus sign a progressive retirement at 38 years of age.

“It is nice to work with M-Sport, it is a very professional team and they know how to build good cars,” Loeb said in the M-Sport statement. “I am happy to work with them. Since the beginning of my career I was fighting against Ford, but I have always known that Malcolm is someone very involved in the team and passionate about rally, we have always had a good relationship. I am very excited for Monte Carlo. It is really an exciting challenge, “added the Frenchman, who was once Citroën’s great standard-bearer in the WRC and after his farewell to the World Championship in 2012, he participated in some rallies with Hyundai.

“It was a pleasure to discover the new technology in the Puma Rally1 cars, I think it is quite similar to the 2017 cars but with an added hybrid system. That makes it more difficult to use and it is exciting to have something new to manage inside the car. When I tested the car, I was very impressed with how well balanced it is and how powerful it is with the hybrid, I really enjoyed it, “adds Loeb, who after breaking up with his longtime co-driver Daniel Elena, with whom he did not fit in. his Dakarian adventure, he will be accompanied in Monte Carlo by the co-pilot Isabelle Galmiche.

For his part, team boss Malcom Wilson has confessed that “I was about to reach an agreement with Loeb in 2005, but unfortunately at that time we could not finalize it. However, with the arrival of the new Rally1 regulations for 2022, and following discussions with Red Bull we both got in touch with Seb to see if he might be interested in testing the new cars. He was, he did and now we can say that he will join the team next year. It’s great to be able to bring M-Sport to a dedicated rider, and I have no doubt that he is capable of delivering a fantastic result, as well as being an excellent mentor to our other riders. It may have taken us over 16 years to make this deal a reality. but it’s wonderful to see it finally happen. “