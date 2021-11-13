Loewe is a brand with a long history in the design and manufacture of high-end televisions, and in this 2021 it has taken a step further by presenting the new range of OLED televisions Bild i.

The German brand is characterized by manufacturing high-end televisions in which design takes a leading role, so the expectations in front of the Loewe Bild i.55 DR + that we are going to analyze they are very tall.

The 2,999 euros that this 55-inch model costs already indicates that this OLED TV is not for everyone. Will its benefits be up to the demands for that price? We analyze the Loewe Bild i.55 DR + OLED TV and give you our opinion.

Loewe Bild i.55 DR + Dimensions1236 x 744 x 64 mm (without stand) | 1236 x 759 x 290 mm (with stand) Weight28.6 kg (with stand) / 22.9 kg (without stand) Screen type and sizeOLED | 55 inches 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) | 10 bit Image processor NT7 processorLoewe OS7 operating system with Smart TV platform VIDAA HDR formatsHDR Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLGVoice controlAlexa from remote controlSoundSystem with 2 channels of 20W (40W RMS) Connections4 x HDMI 2.0 | 4 x USB 2.0 | LAN | Optical digital output | CI | Coaxial DTT | Satellite | WiFi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5 Price 2,999 euros

Summary of the analysis of the 55 ”Loewe Bild i.55 DR + by sections:

All luxury of details for a television that transmits exclusivity even on its remote control

One of the Loewe hallmarks as a brand it is the quality of the finishes of its products and the avant-garde design. This essence is also present in the Bild i.55 and it demonstrates it using some unusual materials in a television.

The very nature of OLED televisions, with their very thin screens and impossible profiles, helps to achieve an eye-catching design, but there is no denying the good hand of Loewe to achieve a television with an avant-garde appearance that leaves a few dimensions of 1236 x 744 mm with a total thickness of 64 mm and a weight of 22.9 Kg.

The Bild i.55 shows a clean front in which the screen occupies all the space with a narrow frame that protects the panel by adding a space for the brand’s name on one of its sides in the form of a curious metal label.

In the center of the lower part, the small circular status screen that has already become a brand of the house hangs out.

If we go to the back we find that all the electronics are hidden behind a rounded profile shell covered with a gray fabric. This is a very unusual finish, but it gives it a touch of exclusivity that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the brand.

The TV is supported by a very solid, flat, metallic rectangular base that is separated from the mast that supports the weight of the TV, but it is enough to use the eight screws supplied to assemble the set in a couple of minutes and leave it installed on the furniture.

This base allows you to rotate the television to view it from different points of the room, something that has been especially useful to us despite the fact that the viewing angles of its OLED screen are excellent.

The back support itself acts as a conduit for cable management, leading from the connectors to the bottom of the TV to hide them behind the cabinet.

Connections are concentrated on the right side of the rear, but some are hidden and others accessible from the side.

Among those that are hidden we find three HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 connectors, Ethernet port, digital optical output, CI card, coaxial connector for DTT and satellite. Nor are they missing wireless connections with WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.

In a hole facing the right side we find an HDMI port and two USB 3.0. This improves timely access to these ports without having to remove the covers that cover the rear.

All these connectors are perfectly hidden behind two magnetic covers that cover the central part of the rear, leaving a very well finished TV whose rear does not need to hide.

We were surprised not to find any physical buttons or controls on the TV, so that all operations are in the hands of your remote control. A remote control that, by the way, transmits the same Premium experience as the television.

The knob has a considerable length and is made of good quality plastic with a silver finish, except for the upper end which introduces a black strip that separates the ignition controls. microphone button for voice commands and image and sound mode selector.

Below are the buttons for the channels and for navigating the TV interface that end with a circular pad like a crosshead with a transparent finish and colored buttons with variable functions.

Already at the bottom we find the buttons direct access to content platforms streaming including Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and YouTube. There is also the music streaming service Deezer and a shortcut button to content player built-in external TV.

An OLED that measures up with very good quality

The Loewe Bild i.55 is the first model of the German brand that has passed through our test table, so we did not have previous references in terms of image quality.

In this sense, I must say that It has been a surprise for the good quality what delivers your panel 55-inch OLED manufactured by LG Display and a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The screen shows very good color balance right out of the box thanks to a 10-bit depth.

Color calibration is highly dependent on image profiles and adapts well to the demands of each type of content. It has from more off-road profiles, such as the Automatic, or more specific like Sport or Dynamic.

Loewe has taken a special interest in cinematic content with two cinema-specific picture profiles for bright rooms with Movie Days, or dimmer with Movie Night. These same profiles are also available when playing HDR Dolby Vision content.

We believe that the profile for illuminated rooms is the most successful of origin since it maintains the high lights and better lifts the detail in the dark areas while maintaining the depth of the blacks typical of the OLED. Secondly, the dimmer cinema profile shows a tendency to green on skins, being less apparent in Movie Day mode.

The NT7 processor it does a good job of scaling content from lower resolutions showing a fairly artifact-free image, but it’s a good idea to fine-tune the settings when managing motion in action scenes.

In general terms, Bild i.55 offers very good brightness levels and a good control of it that places it at the levels of the top models on the market, so it has been a pleasant surprise in terms of image quality.

Loewe has not forgotten about the players and, despite have no HDMI 2.1 port To make the most of the graphical capacity of the new consoles, it has integrated some functions of this standard.

Resolution for games will be limited to 4K and 60fps instead of the 120 fps that HDMI 2.1 allows, but adds the eARC sound channel, an automatic low latency mode ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and a VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) limited to 60 Hz.

By activating the Game mode, the TV lowers the latency up to 44 ms, somewhat high for the values ​​that are occurring in televisions of similar categories, but enough to play with some comfort.

Agile Smart TV platform, but with important absences

In the section of the Smart TV platform the Loewe Bild i.55 comes with an unexpected guest since use VIDAA U, the system that also manages the connectivity of Hisense televisions.

This system presents the information clearly showing the outstanding content of the apps installed on the TV, making it easier to choose the content without having to enter each of the applications.

Integrates a ARM Quad Core Novatek NT72671D SoC At a frequency of 1.1 GHz it offers smooth navigation through the configuration menus and these are well organized, so the user experience is good.

Loewe also shares the Hisense app store and this is one of the weak points that the German brand should improve in the future. We have missed the presence of some essential applications such as Disney +, HBO Max or Apple TV. Some of them could arrive shortly but, at the moment, they are not.

A very positive aspect of this Loewe Bild i.55 is the DR + functionality which you refer to in your full name.

It is an integrated 1TB hard drive that allows you to record content that you cannot see at the moment. Of course, having only one DTT tuner, it cannot be used to record one program while watching another.

Integration with other devices in the connected home or living room is increasingly important. The Loewe Bild i.55 is quite limited in that regard and does not allow to control other devices such as set-top boxes, players and other devices from your remote control.

Its most solid bet is to have the integration of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, but it does not offer support for other protocols such as Apple’s AirPlay 2 or integration with other ecosystems of the connected home such as the Google Assistant or HomeKit.

The weakest point is an unconvincing sound

Undoubtedly, the most obvious weak point of this TV We find it in the sound section, at least with the sound that is integrated into the television itself.

Although the Bild i.55 has support for Dolby Atmos, none of the seven sound profiles offered in its setup menus can improve a rather weak sound experience.

The sound falls on a 20 W speaker pair each located on the back of the television. This causes the sound to be conditioned to the position of the television and its surroundings, so the audio can reach the viewer distorted.

In my case, I had the feeling that the special effects and music always lagged far above the dialogue, which provided a poor viewing experience. This also didn’t work in favor of an immersive sound experience.

A TV that transmits quality, but is not for all budgets

We come to the end of this Loewe Bild i.55 DR + review, a television that has left us a bittersweet feeling in the sound section but that, in general, transmits quality on all four sides.

What is most striking is, without a doubt, its elegant design, with the fabric as the protagonist on the back and some slim and avant-garde lines.

The screen has been the big surprise offering a really good image quality with a very consistent and well-managed brightness in HDR content, as well as a smooth operating system.

As we say, the worst part is taken by the sound and connectivity section. The built-in sound is not up to par with the other elements of the TV.

Loewe Bild i.55 DR + is the new OLED TV from the German brand that is committed to exclusivity in design with very premium materials and surprising image quality.

The alternative is to add the Loewe Klang Bild i sound bar that fits like a glove to the rear adding 80W of front sound, but it is a additional outlay of 299 euros on an already bulky bill.

With a sale price of 2,999 euros it is more than evident that it is not a television for all pockets. Its image quality and finishes could support the hackneyed argument of “quality is paid” but the poor performance of the sound section dismantles the whole story.