Loewe’s new bild i product line consists of the bild i.65 DR +, bild i.55 DR + and bild i.48 DR + OLED televisions, as well as the Loewe klang bar i soundbar. This new family has been developed with a clear objective: to address those users who prioritize both design and quality at all times. In this sense, the firm is committed to a new screen technology and top-quality hardware for all models in the line, which translates into spectacular image quality, fast and intuitive handling, the most advanced OLED technology and additional smart functions.

A new visual universe

Designed and developed at the Loewe headquarters in Kronach, Upper Franconia, the new bild i line is equipped with next-generation premium 4K OLED panels for the 65-, 55- and 48-inch screen diagonals. Likewise, a new chassis called Loewe SL7, the powerful NT7 processor and the new Loewe os7 software have been combined in its manufacture, which guarantees an unbeatable visual experience with a wide variety of content, be it movies, series, sporting events or video games. . And the exclusive SL7 chassis offers superior performance and integrates numerous connections, including four HDMI inputs with eARC, HFR and ALLM functions and four USB ports. Meanwhile, the Loewe os7 software guarantees super fast access to all the current streaming services that the TV has natively integrated, such as Netflix, YouTube or Amazon Prime.

In the same way, and to ensure a high-level experience, this range of televisions has the latest quality standards in terms of image and sound: Dolby Vision ™ and Dolby Atmos ™.

Intuitive menu and control

These televisions are set up so fast that they only require four seconds to turn on and operate, while the redesigned menu allows you to quickly find any function. The Loewe home screen shows the most important content and an almost unlimited selection of entertainment options: television, video on demand, music, Internet or online services, among many others.

In addition, all televisions in the range include a Loewe DR + hard disk recorder with 1 TB of space to store all the content that the user wants or could not see at the time of its broadcast.

As for its control, it is also incredibly intuitive, since it is equipped with a voice assistant, Bluetooth and direct access buttons to numerous streaming services. The remote control has also been completely redesigned so that all the most useful features and functions are at the touch of a button.

Invisible sound

These new screens are equipped with two hidden speakers that provide a total power of 40 watts, which guarantees an invisible sound and a listening experience at the same quality level as the image reproduction.

If desired, the user can complement their audiovisual experience by purchasing a Loewe klang i soundbar (optional), which has eight powerful speakers and delivers 80 watts of total power and, therefore, translates into impressive broadcast stereo sound frontal. The bar is discreetly integrated into the bottom and rear panel of the display, accentuating the TV’s sleek design.

On the other hand, and to make a complete all-in-one home theater setup, it is possible to add the new Dolby Atmos Loewe klang bar5 mr soundbar, which is accompanied by the Loewe klang sub5 modular subwoofer.

Smart and award-winning design

The Loewe bild i series stands out especially for presenting a striking and elegant design, in which attention to detail prevails, something that has earned it the prestigious iF Design and Red Dot design awards.

Their soft and rounded shapes, the excellent acoustic fabric and the high-quality materials give these televisions a minimalist appearance that allows them to be integrated into any room. Like the top-of-the-range Loewe bild s.77, its rear panel is covered in fabric, and a magnetic cover hides the many connection options, as well as all the cables that may get in the way.

This sophisticated design is completed by a high-quality rotary table stand, in basalt gray, fitted with an integrated cable gland. The highest quality and state-of-the-art technology are fused with a new contemporary style design.

Custom placement options

The televisions in the Bild i range are marketed with a Loewe i desktop stand that allows the set to be perfectly placed on a sideboard. In turn, it is possible to optionally purchase a Loewe flex floor stand, which gives the TV a floating appearance depending on the viewing angle. Likewise, the new floor-ceiling bracket is a spectacular bar-shaped placement option that can be adjusted according to the height of the ceiling, up to a maximum of 2.90 meters, and allows the television to be positioned at a minimum height of 65 centimeters.

All brackets feature a basalt gray hue, matching the system, allowing the TV to be rotated as needed. And thanks to the hidden cable guide, cables disappear in the most elegant way.

Loewe bild i.65 DR: 3,699 euros

Loewe bild i.55 DR +: 2,999 euros

Loewe bild i.48 DR +: 2,699 euros

Loewe Klang i sound bar: 299 euros

