With first-class sound and an elegant design, they propose a new multiroom platform and the integration of numerous streaming services.

Loewe, a long-time television manufacturer, presents the new klang mr speaker series, consisting of the mr1, mr2 and mr5 models. The klang mr series not only emphasizes design, but also acoustics. Thus, the top model, Loewe klang mr5, is compatible with the FLAC 192 kHz high-resolution audio standard and guarantees the highest level of enjoyment, even for demanding hi-fi enthusiasts. In addition, it is provided inside with three tweeters, three full-range speakers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators, and is capable of delivering a total sound power of 180 watts, which translates into quality sound for rooms of big size.

For its part, Loewe klang mr3 has a total sound power of 150 watts. Equipped with three full-range speakers, a subwoofer, and two passive radiators, it is the perfect bookshelf speaker for medium-sized rooms.

Meanwhile, the smallest model in the family, Loewe klang mr1, stands out for providing a total musical power of 30 watts and multiroom functionality, being perfect for small rooms. In addition, the included wall mount and its compact design make it perfect as a complementary satellite speaker for the klang bar 5 mr soundbar.

All three Loewe klang mr speakers are equipped with WDAL 2.0, allowing them to act as low-latency wireless satellite speakers, thus expanding the soundstage.

Elegant and differentiating shapes

Conical in shape and covered with a fine acoustic fabric, the klang mr loudspeakers offer a sober and elegant appearance. In addition, they provide the most intuitive use thanks to their glass touch panel located on the top, being able to memorize up to five favorite sources, allowing the user to easily access both their favorite radio stations and their own playlist. from Spotify.

Sound diversity in all rooms

The three Loewe klang mr speakers can be combined in various ways to enjoy music in any room, thanks to the DTS Play-Fi platform, which is compatible with Apple Home and Google Home. This allows you to configure a total of up to 32 network speakers and up to 16 speakers from one to four zones. They also integrate technologies such as Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast so that each Loewe klang mr speaker adapts perfectly to existing multiroom environments.

Through collaboration with DTS Play-Fi, Loewe is able to offer a versatile platform that provides an extraordinary number of streaming functions and services. It is conveniently managed via Apple Airplay 2 or Google Cast and offers access to many popular streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer or Internet radio in the blink of an eye. Added to all this is the possibility for the user to conveniently connect their mobile phone to the speaker via Bluetooth and play their favorite playlists and songs.

Loewe klang mr5 retail price: 649 euros

Loewe klang mr3 retail price: 549 euros

Loewe klang mr1 retail price: 299 euros

www.loewe.maygap.com