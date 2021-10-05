Hello again PureGamers 😉!

Once again we are with you to tell you the news that comes from Logitech, pay attention, because very very TOP products are coming. On September 30, we had the opportunity to attend the presentation in Madrid of the new range of Logitech G products and we wanted to share with you our experience with some of them and, of course, know what it has been for us. a real surprise. So without further delay we are going to know the new products that we have had the opportunity to test:

Logitech G435

We start with the new Logitech G435s. Be careful with these little ones because they have surprised us a lot! It is obvious that they have a cool new designIn fact, it was the first product that caught our attention upon arrival. They are super light, weighing practically the same as a smartphone. They connect to your PC, phone and other wireless devices through LIGHTSPEED for gaming and Bluetooth, and we can assure you that the connection is immediate, there is absolutely nothing to do Connect and go!

The combination of 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to connect wirelessly to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or PlayStation via a 2.4 GHz USB-A adapter and offers performance tailored to the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth compatibility will allow you to connect to your mobile device and play or listen to music.

They offer a powerful and clean sound so little ones but bullies! 😜. The microphones are integrated into the earpiece itself, a plus point in comfort, and they are also beamforming microphones that reduce background noise while amplifying your voice. Once thoroughly tested we have verified that They offer a perfect immersive experience!

If you want to know more and get the new Logitech G435 Here you have it all!

MX Keys Mini

Here we have to start by saying You are going to freak out with this keyboard! 😱 In fact, We are writing this article from the MX Keys Mini as it has become our favorite keyboard!

And it is that Logitech has listened to all users and creators because the MX Keys Mini have the best functions of the standard-size MX Keys keyboard and power them in a minimalist wireless keyboard designed for any workspace, be it a large desktop of design in the office or a configuration for hybrid work from home or on the go. Typing with confidence, comfort and style on MX Keys Mini is easy and enjoyable thanks to its design designed to maximize efficiency, stability and precision. So we can focus on creating without limits! 🤩

MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical writing technology. The small form factor also aligns the shoulders and allows the mouse to be positioned closer to the keyboard for less hand separation, improving posture and ergonomics. Its spherical keys put all the keys, commands and shortcuts at your fingertips, without cluttering the space with additional buttons that are not needed. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness, and tactile reference for hand positioning makes finger orientation easier.

MX Keys Mini also includes three new features designed to optimize the work experience thanks to Logitech Options: A dictation key (feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), microphone mute / unmute key, and emoji key. Finally, infinite thanks Logitech! 🙌

Featuring USB-C fast charging, MX Keys Mini easily connects up to three Bluetooth Low Energy wireless devices and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, Linux, and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth, and the Logi Bolt USB receiver. MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

Definitely:Logitech offers us a smaller, smarter and more powerful full keyboard! If you want to know more and get hold of this great little beast Here you have all the information!

Lastly, we wanted to thank our friends at Logitech G for giving us the opportunity to meet and test such amazing products. Do not forget to visit the Logitech website to find out about all the news and know its entire product catalog YOUR GAMING PRODUCTS ARE THE MOST TOP! 😎