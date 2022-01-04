Re-tuned to Shroud specifications and designed for maximum performance, it’s ready to hit your mark.

Logitech G, in collaboration with one of the world’s most popular streamers and former professional gamer, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, present a completely redesigned version of Shroud’s favorite mouse, the Logitech G303 wireless mouse. The new model has been designed and manufactured to meet shroud’s exact specifications and performance demands.

Highest precision

Known for his incredible aim – and a self-proclaimed wireless fanatic – Shroud loves the precision, accuracy, shape and feel of the G303 wireless mouse. Logitech G worked closely with Shroud to specifically understand how to improve the original G303 to meet his specific needs and preferences. The shape was improved and updated, the position of the side buttons was changed, the location of the switches was changed, the weight was adjusted and even subtle markings were included to approximate the grip position of your fingers, all in one effort. for building the perfect mouse for Shroud.

To your measure

Through a unique collaborative design process, Shroud has worked with a variety of models and tools to perfectly match the shape and geometry of the mouse to his specifications. In addition, in-depth discussions were held on the components and the technology included to ensure it included the most advanced and professional-grade technology.

Lightspeed

The remastered G303 Shroud Edition features Lightspeed, which offers ultra-low latency and reliable performance. The mouse is also equipped with Logitech G’s proprietary Hero 25K sensor, which provides precision and speed without sacrificing power. Subtle improvements to the mouse, including subtle markings that approximate Shroud’s finger grip positions, translucent side panels to allow a window into technology, and USB-C connections were all required by him.

In black color

Weighing in at 75 grams, the Shroud G303 is light, robust, and comfortable enough to allow for low-sensitivity DPI and faster aiming. Combined with the 145 hours of battery life, gamers will be able to play all day. And of course, the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is available in Shroud’s favorite color: black.

129 euros

www.logitech.com